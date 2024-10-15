Lyka Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
64.9
-16.96
-24.24
-12.69
Depreciation
-15.38
-8.04
-5.64
-6.3
Tax paid
-20.33
3.93
-1.19
0.38
Working capital
29.28
5.11
-23.18
16.67
Other operating items
Operating
58.46
-15.96
-54.26
-1.94
Capital expenditure
8.94
22.42
46.25
1.36
Free cash flow
67.4
6.45
-8.01
-0.57
Equity raised
-48.36
-19.66
112.25
138.02
Investing
0
0
-30.04
0
Financing
-12.52
44.42
57.55
14.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.51
31.2
131.74
151.86
