Lyka Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

156.98
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Lyka Labs FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

64.9

-16.96

-24.24

-12.69

Depreciation

-15.38

-8.04

-5.64

-6.3

Tax paid

-20.33

3.93

-1.19

0.38

Working capital

29.28

5.11

-23.18

16.67

Other operating items

Operating

58.46

-15.96

-54.26

-1.94

Capital expenditure

8.94

22.42

46.25

1.36

Free cash flow

67.4

6.45

-8.01

-0.57

Equity raised

-48.36

-19.66

112.25

138.02

Investing

0

0

-30.04

0

Financing

-12.52

44.42

57.55

14.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.51

31.2

131.74

151.86

