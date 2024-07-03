Lyka Labs Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
111.19
93.07
194.08
86.25
61.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.19
93.07
194.08
86.25
61.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
3.4
2.09
1.56
3.09
Total Income
112.65
96.47
196.18
87.81
64.58
Total Expenditure
95.89
83.63
99.45
67.7
98.38
PBIDT
16.76
12.85
96.73
20.12
-33.8
Interest
4.89
11.87
20.13
25.94
20.07
PBDT
11.87
0.98
76.6
-5.82
-53.87
Depreciation
12.8
14.15
17.35
8.32
8.01
Minority Interest Before NP
-0.13
0.06
-0.56
1.46
-2.08
Tax
1.87
0.2
0.22
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.18
-0.22
20.58
-4.05
0.74
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.49
-13.21
39
-11.55
-60.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.49
-13.21
39
-11.55
-60.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0.55
-7.28
-4.25
-1.13
-32.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.04
-5.93
43.25
-10.42
-27.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.79
-4.63
13.57
-4.07
-21.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.09
30.69
28.69
28.69
28.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.07
13.8
49.84
23.32
-54.96
PBDTM(%)
10.67
1.05
39.46
-6.74
-87.6
PATM(%)
-2.23
-14.19
20.09
-13.39
-98.45
