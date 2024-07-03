iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyka Labs Ltd Annually Results

147.88
(-6.23%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

111.19

93.07

194.08

86.25

61.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

111.19

93.07

194.08

86.25

61.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.45

3.4

2.09

1.56

3.09

Total Income

112.65

96.47

196.18

87.81

64.58

Total Expenditure

95.89

83.63

99.45

67.7

98.38

PBIDT

16.76

12.85

96.73

20.12

-33.8

Interest

4.89

11.87

20.13

25.94

20.07

PBDT

11.87

0.98

76.6

-5.82

-53.87

Depreciation

12.8

14.15

17.35

8.32

8.01

Minority Interest Before NP

-0.13

0.06

-0.56

1.46

-2.08

Tax

1.87

0.2

0.22

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.18

-0.22

20.58

-4.05

0.74

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.49

-13.21

39

-11.55

-60.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.49

-13.21

39

-11.55

-60.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0.55

-7.28

-4.25

-1.13

-32.81

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.04

-5.93

43.25

-10.42

-27.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.79

-4.63

13.57

-4.07

-21.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.09

30.69

28.69

28.69

28.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.07

13.8

49.84

23.32

-54.96

PBDTM(%)

10.67

1.05

39.46

-6.74

-87.6

PATM(%)

-2.23

-14.19

20.09

-13.39

-98.45

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More

