Lyka Labs Ltd Nine Monthly Results

157.71
(-0.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

83.43

70.83

158.9

61.99

46.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

83.43

70.83

158.9

61.99

46.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

2.97

1.56

1.01

3.34

Total Income

84.59

73.81

160.46

63

49.69

Total Expenditure

70.18

64.27

74.07

48.62

78.21

PBIDT

14.42

9.53

86.39

14.37

-28.53

Interest

3.82

9.02

17.14

19.57

14.49

PBDT

10.6

0.51

69.25

-5.19

-43.02

Depreciation

9.9

10.68

7.89

6.3

5.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0.02

0.05

-0.64

1.03

-1.12

Tax

1.53

0.55

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.3

-0.57

7.93

0.17

-0.32

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.55

-10.2

54.07

-12.69

-47.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.55

-10.2

54.07

-12.69

-47.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0.55

-6.6

-3.24

-0.07

-26.48

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.1

-3.6

57.31

-12.62

-21.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.19

-3.59

18.83

-4.45

-16.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.09

28.69

28.69

28.69

28.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.28

13.45

54.36

23.18

-61.56

PBDTM(%)

12.7

0.72

43.58

-8.37

-92.83

PATM(%)

-0.65

-14.4

34.02

-20.47

-102.63

