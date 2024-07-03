Lyka Labs Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
83.43
70.83
158.9
61.99
46.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
83.43
70.83
158.9
61.99
46.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
2.97
1.56
1.01
3.34
Total Income
84.59
73.81
160.46
63
49.69
Total Expenditure
70.18
64.27
74.07
48.62
78.21
PBIDT
14.42
9.53
86.39
14.37
-28.53
Interest
3.82
9.02
17.14
19.57
14.49
PBDT
10.6
0.51
69.25
-5.19
-43.02
Depreciation
9.9
10.68
7.89
6.3
5.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0.02
0.05
-0.64
1.03
-1.12
Tax
1.53
0.55
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.3
-0.57
7.93
0.17
-0.32
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.55
-10.2
54.07
-12.69
-47.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.55
-10.2
54.07
-12.69
-47.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0.55
-6.6
-3.24
-0.07
-26.48
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.1
-3.6
57.31
-12.62
-21.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.19
-3.59
18.83
-4.45
-16.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.09
28.69
28.69
28.69
28.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.28
13.45
54.36
23.18
-61.56
PBDTM(%)
12.7
0.72
43.58
-8.37
-92.83
PATM(%)
-0.65
-14.4
34.02
-20.47
-102.63
