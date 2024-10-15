Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
164.34
62.26
33.67
41.68
yoy growth (%)
163.95
84.92
-19.21
-46.56
Raw materials
-30.86
-23.52
-15.48
-21.53
As % of sales
18.77
37.77
45.99
51.66
Employee costs
-16.21
-13.02
-10.57
-10.89
As % of sales
9.86
20.92
31.4
26.15
Other costs
-19.76
-11.28
-9.85
-9.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.02
18.13
29.26
23.42
Operating profit
97.49
14.42
-2.24
-0.51
OPM
59.32
23.16
-6.66
-1.24
Depreciation
-15.38
-8.04
-5.64
-6.3
Interest expense
-19.92
-25.55
-18.95
-7.75
Other income
2.71
2.21
2.59
1.89
Profit before tax
64.9
-16.96
-24.24
-12.69
Taxes
-20.33
3.93
-1.19
0.38
Tax rate
-31.33
-23.2
4.92
-3.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.57
-13.03
-25.43
-12.31
Exceptional items
-4.66
-1.42
-27.75
1.47
Net profit
39.9
-14.45
-53.19
-10.83
yoy growth (%)
-375.97
-72.81
390.71
5,718.25
NPM
24.27
-23.22
-157.97
-26
