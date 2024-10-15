iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyka Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

159.26
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

164.34

62.26

33.67

41.68

yoy growth (%)

163.95

84.92

-19.21

-46.56

Raw materials

-30.86

-23.52

-15.48

-21.53

As % of sales

18.77

37.77

45.99

51.66

Employee costs

-16.21

-13.02

-10.57

-10.89

As % of sales

9.86

20.92

31.4

26.15

Other costs

-19.76

-11.28

-9.85

-9.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.02

18.13

29.26

23.42

Operating profit

97.49

14.42

-2.24

-0.51

OPM

59.32

23.16

-6.66

-1.24

Depreciation

-15.38

-8.04

-5.64

-6.3

Interest expense

-19.92

-25.55

-18.95

-7.75

Other income

2.71

2.21

2.59

1.89

Profit before tax

64.9

-16.96

-24.24

-12.69

Taxes

-20.33

3.93

-1.19

0.38

Tax rate

-31.33

-23.2

4.92

-3.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.57

-13.03

-25.43

-12.31

Exceptional items

-4.66

-1.42

-27.75

1.47

Net profit

39.9

-14.45

-53.19

-10.83

yoy growth (%)

-375.97

-72.81

390.71

5,718.25

NPM

24.27

-23.22

-157.97

-26


