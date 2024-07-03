iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyka Labs Ltd Half Yearly Results

157.71
(-0.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

71.27

60.33

50.86

40.05

53.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.27

60.33

50.86

40.05

53.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.59

0.83

0.62

1.47

1.94

Total Income

71.85

61.16

51.49

41.52

54.95

Total Expenditure

62.61

51.41

44.48

41.94

41.69

PBIDT

9.24

9.75

7.01

-0.42

13.27

Interest

1.19

2.35

2.54

5.93

5.94

PBDT

8.05

7.4

4.47

-6.35

7.33

Depreciation

3.52

5.74

7.06

6.94

7.21

Minority Interest Before NP

-0.34

0.08

-0.21

-0.09

0.15

Tax

1.24

1.39

0.48

0.2

0

Deferred Tax

0.09

0.34

-0.53

0.02

-0.25

Reported Profit After Tax

3.54

-0.16

-2.33

-13.42

0.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.54

-0.16

-2.33

-13.42

0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.02

-0.35

-7.42

0.03

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.54

-0.18

-1.98

-6

0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.98

0

-0.71

0

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35.69

33.09

33.09

30.69

28.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.96

16.16

13.78

-1.04

25.02

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.96

-0.26

-4.58

-33.5

0.39

