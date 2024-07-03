Lyka Labs Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
71.27
60.33
50.86
40.05
53.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.27
60.33
50.86
40.05
53.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.59
0.83
0.62
1.47
1.94
Total Income
71.85
61.16
51.49
41.52
54.95
Total Expenditure
62.61
51.41
44.48
41.94
41.69
PBIDT
9.24
9.75
7.01
-0.42
13.27
Interest
1.19
2.35
2.54
5.93
5.94
PBDT
8.05
7.4
4.47
-6.35
7.33
Depreciation
3.52
5.74
7.06
6.94
7.21
Minority Interest Before NP
-0.34
0.08
-0.21
-0.09
0.15
Tax
1.24
1.39
0.48
0.2
0
Deferred Tax
0.09
0.34
-0.53
0.02
-0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
3.54
-0.16
-2.33
-13.42
0.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.54
-0.16
-2.33
-13.42
0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.02
-0.35
-7.42
0.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.54
-0.18
-1.98
-6
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.98
0
-0.71
0
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.69
33.09
33.09
30.69
28.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.96
16.16
13.78
-1.04
25.02
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.96
-0.26
-4.58
-33.5
0.39
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.