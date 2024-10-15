Lyka Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.16
48.13
28.69
28.69
Preference Capital
1.08
1.08
0.78
0.71
Reserves
57.17
28.3
15.75
-24.28
Net Worth
100.41
77.51
45.22
5.12
Minority Interest
Debt
57.7
73.02
128.27
161.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.73
3.99
4.12
0
Total Liabilities
161.84
154.52
177.61
167.07
Fixed Assets
78.7
81.75
107.86
119.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.42
32.41
32.41
32.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
16.22
Networking Capital
44.84
31.66
21.95
-7.81
Inventories
9.56
6.94
8.18
4.3
Inventory Days
18.16
25.2
Sundry Debtors
25.73
17.16
17.59
9.9
Debtor Days
39.06
58.03
Other Current Assets
33.59
31.9
27.09
24.28
Sundry Creditors
-11.47
-8.31
-9.55
-13.13
Creditor Days
21.2
76.97
Other Current Liabilities
-12.57
-16.03
-21.36
-33.17
Cash
5.89
8.7
15.38
6.53
Total Assets
161.85
154.52
177.6
167.07
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.