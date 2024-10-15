iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyka Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

149.8
(1.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.16

48.13

28.69

28.69

Preference Capital

1.08

1.08

0.78

0.71

Reserves

57.17

28.3

15.75

-24.28

Net Worth

100.41

77.51

45.22

5.12

Minority Interest

Debt

57.7

73.02

128.27

161.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.73

3.99

4.12

0

Total Liabilities

161.84

154.52

177.61

167.07

Fixed Assets

78.7

81.75

107.86

119.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.42

32.41

32.41

32.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

16.22

Networking Capital

44.84

31.66

21.95

-7.81

Inventories

9.56

6.94

8.18

4.3

Inventory Days

18.16

25.2

Sundry Debtors

25.73

17.16

17.59

9.9

Debtor Days

39.06

58.03

Other Current Assets

33.59

31.9

27.09

24.28

Sundry Creditors

-11.47

-8.31

-9.55

-13.13

Creditor Days

21.2

76.97

Other Current Liabilities

-12.57

-16.03

-21.36

-33.17

Cash

5.89

8.7

15.38

6.53

Total Assets

161.85

154.52

177.6

167.07

