iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lyka Labs Ltd Board Meeting

158.89
(3.57%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:12 AM

Lyka Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company submit the details of Board Meeting to be held on 9th August 2024 as detailed therein. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August 2024 The Company has accept the Resignation of Mr. Kishore P. Shah Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202410 May 2024
LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21st May 2024 to consider and approve standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 21/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in continuation to our prior intimations dated 10th May 2024, relating to the Board Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, 21st May 2024, this is to inform you that the said meeting is rescheduled at 03:30 p.m. instead of 12:00 noon, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to allot and issue 2600000 equity shares upon conversion of 2600000 warrants to Ipca Laboratories Limited. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 to be held on Thursday 8th February 2024 at 12:00 noon at 125 - Charkop Road Charkop Industrial Estate Kandivali West Mumbai - 400 067. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th February 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Lyka Labs: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lyka Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.