Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company submit the details of Board Meeting to be held on 9th August 2024 as detailed therein. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August 2024 The Company has accept the Resignation of Mr. Kishore P. Shah Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21st May 2024 to consider and approve standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 21/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in continuation to our prior intimations dated 10th May 2024, relating to the Board Meeting scheduled on Tuesday, 21st May 2024, this is to inform you that the said meeting is rescheduled at 03:30 p.m. instead of 12:00 noon, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

LYKA LABS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to allot and issue 2600000 equity shares upon conversion of 2600000 warrants to Ipca Laboratories Limited. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024