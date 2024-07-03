Lyka Labs Ltd Summary

Initially manufacturing formulations, Lyka Labs Limited brought bulk drugs into its operational fold by amalgamating Lyphin Chemicals Pvt Ltd with itself in Apr. 83. It also added a range of ayurvedic and animal health care products over the years. In 1990, it diversified into marketing medical and diagnostic equipment and instruments of Bekton Dickinson, US; Airsep Corporation, US; Coloplast, Denmark; and Terumo Corporation, Japan. Lyka Exports is the subsidiary of the company. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company offers a broad range of antibiotics used as life-savers and to treat minor infections. It has a fairly widespread product base with tropical steroids for skin disorders, anti-cancer products, cardio-vascular drugs and anti-inflammatory products. Lyka introduced, in India, cough lozenges containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide (DMR), favoured internationally as an effective and safe cough suppressant. Lyka has two formulations division and a bulk drugs division. It also set up additional manufacturing facilities for ointments. As part of its diversification, it has invested in Relic Finance, a company carrying on the business of finance and merchant banking.A GOI-recognised Export House, it received the Certificate of Merit for its excellent export performance in 1993-94. In the same year, it received an award from CHEMEXCIL for its outstanding performance.During 1997-98, the companys administrative office & plant at tarapur has been awarded ISO 9002 certification for its quality management system by SGS Yarsley International Certification Services Limited, UK.The production carried out at Bombay has been shifted to Tarapur and Ankleshwar in the year 1999-2000, inorder to achieve economies of scale and better compliance. The company has assigned Trade Marks and transferred technical, marketing know-how and allied rights pertaining to some of its products.The Companys factory at Tarapur, re-commissioned production in March, 2013. It launched Glutathione Injection, a First Time in India formulation during 2012-13. It commissioned the production at Ankleshwar factory. During Financial Year 2013-14, the Company had floated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company namely Lyka Healthcare Limited to focus, develop and expand Domestic Marketing of Ethical Products. Its another subsidiary, Lyka Exports Limited reorganized its activities and resultant, it sold the Animal Healthcare Business in 2014. The subsidiaries, Lyka Healthcare Limited and Lyka Exports Limited merged with the Company which became effective from April 01, 2016. During the year 2021-22, IPCA together with persons acting in concert acquired 26.70% shares of the Company through Public Offer consisting a total shareholding of 27.76% of the Paid-up Equity Capital of the Company and resultant to acquisition in stake, became the Joint Promoters of Company.The Company has acquired the animal healthcare business of the Agilis Healthcare Private Limited in 2023.