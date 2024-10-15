iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
The Company inform the book closure for its Annual General Meeting, as detailed therein. The Company enclosed the notice of the 45th Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 09th August 2024 Scrutinizer Report for the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 09.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

