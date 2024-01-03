M & B Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50
20
20
20
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
191.49
174.53
134.22
107.85
Net Worth
241.49
194.53
154.22
127.85
Minority Interest
Debt
203.76
140.78
92.2
103.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.35
4.87
5.26
6.98
Total Liabilities
449.6
340.18
251.68
238.43
Fixed Assets
156.77
79.72
64.07
65.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.9
5.12
8.96
7.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
196.92
131.19
87.16
83.94
Inventories
192.9
163.84
183.27
113.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
120.78
117.91
123.54
87.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
55.24
63.98
58.78
42.42
Sundry Creditors
-93.78
-130.29
-193.04
-101.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-78.22
-84.25
-85.39
-58.13
Cash
89
124.15
91.5
81.73
Total Assets
449.59
340.18
251.69
238.45
