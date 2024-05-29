To The Members of M M Rubber Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M M Rubber Company Limited, (The Company) Bangalore which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 , the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and the other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companiesflndian Accounting standards) Rules ,2015, as amended (Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its Loss,(including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that cure relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response ^ Fair value assessment of trade receivables: Principal Audit Procedures Trade receivables comprise a significant portion of the liquid assets of the Company. There was no provision made on the trade receivable in the previous year. The most significant portion of the trade receivables less than one year. Accordingly, the estimation of the allowance for trade receivables is a significant judgement area and is therefore considered a key audit, matter. We assessed the validity of material long outstanding receivables, which is Nil by reviewing the customer ledger during current year. We also considered payments received subsequent to year end, and unusual patterns if any were reviewed to identify, potentially impaired balances. The assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance for trade receivables comprised a variety of audit procedures including Challenging the appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions applied in the directors assessment of the receivables allowance. • Consideration and concurrence of the agreed payment terms. • Verification of receipts from trade receivables subsequent to year-end; and • Considered the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures. To address the risk of management bias, we evaluated the results of our procedures against audit procedures on other key balances to assess whether or not there was an indication of bias. We were satisfied that the Companys trade receivables are fairly. valued and no provision is deemed to be required against these receivables.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors ReportThereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, for example corporate overview, key highlights, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Shareholders Information etc., but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management andThose Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013(the Act) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under the section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities: selection and application of appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to

the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures cure inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Emphasis of Matter:

Wo draw your attention to Note No 36 as regards Change in method ofValuation of closing stock of Inventory. Impact of this change in Method ofvaluation of Inventory on the loss for the year and net worth of the Company as on March 31,2024, the amountwhereof is not presently ascertainable.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, subject to the possible effects of the matters described in the

Emphasis of Matter Section above based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act,2013

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as of March 31,2024.

i) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

ii) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iii) i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and behef.no funds (which

are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or shared premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

iv) i) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the previous year.

ii) The interim dividend has not been declared and paid by the Company during the year

iii) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the year

v) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, based on the comments in the Auditors Report of the Company and on the auditors reports issued in accordance with the Order, we give in the annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of M M Rubber Co. Ltd, of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

(i) In respect of the Companys Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records shaving full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self- constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not re-valued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amende din 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The quarterly retums/statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year.

(iv) The company has not given any loans or guarantees/made any investments within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 ofThe Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be Deposits from the public during the year in terms of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013. There have been no instances where order has been passed by Company Law board or National Company LawTribunal for any contravention.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value AddedTax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in any repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or

debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans have been utilised for the purposes for which they were obtained

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have.prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements , the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

(f) The Company ha3 not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of theOrder is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence,reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during this current financial year covered by our audit, However the Company has made cash profits during immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 [(Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)} are not applicable to the Company, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Refered to in paragraph 1 (f) under "Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of M M Rubber Co. Ltd, of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financials Statements under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013(the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of M M Rubber Co Ltd (the Company) as of 31 st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date..

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of the reliable financial information, as required under the companies act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "Act")

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial ControlsWith reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the ri3k that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, subject to the possible effects of the matters described in the Emphasis of Matter Section above an adequate Internal Financial Controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Account ants of India.