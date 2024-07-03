iifl-logo-icon 1
M M Rubber Co Ltd Share Price

87.99
(0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90
  • Day's High90
  • 52 Wk High155.4
  • Prev. Close87.21
  • Day's Low87.16
  • 52 Wk Low 80.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value10.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

M M Rubber Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

M M Rubber Co Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

M M Rubber Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

M M Rubber Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 96.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

M M Rubber Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.66

18.31

11.78

10.33

Net Worth

17.91

19.56

13.03

11.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.92

31.27

29.98

25.91

yoy growth (%)

-10.68

4.27

15.7

28.78

Raw materials

-13.5

-14.14

-13.05

-11.85

As % of sales

48.34

45.24

43.54

45.74

Employee costs

-8.3

-6.04

-4.7

-3.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.71

-1.34

0.59

0.44

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.36

-0.34

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.33

-0.12

-0.14

Working capital

-2.58

3.92

0.11

-0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.68

4.27

15.7

28.78

Op profit growth

423.7

-138.21

17.23

32.26

EBIT growth

279.04

-176.75

13.3

7.24

Net profit growth

-1,782.92

-53.18

58.02

-2.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

M M Rubber Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

946.9

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

699

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,412.65

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,367.65

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,335.6

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M M Rubber Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Roy Mammen

Independent Director

Ashok Kuriyan

Non Executive Director

Jacob Mammen

Independent Director

Susan Kurian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meenakshi R

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M M Rubber Co Ltd

Summary

MM Rubber Co Ltd was established in 1964. The Company is now mainly engaged in the production and sale of Latex Foam Rubber products like Mattresses, Pillows, Cushions etc., under the brand name of MM Foam. The sleep segments, the upholstery segments and transport segments etc., have very large usage for Foam Rubber products. In addition, the company has started marketing coir mattresses under its own brand name. Companys products are well known in Foam and Furnishing segments. There are two main divisions viz.,MM FOAM & MM WRAP.MM Foam division continues to design and develop seats and cushions for the two wheeler and automobile industry.The company was the first in India to introduce a bi-axially oriented polypropylene film. This film has been developed for several specialised uses in food,biscuits and cigarette packing. Again, it developed powder-free medical gloves. The company had issued 29,88,339 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- at par on Rights basis in 1995. The proceeds of the Rights Issue during the year 1995 have been utilised to meet the cost of modernising machineries of the BOPP and Latex foam factories and for the required working capital. The Company started production work of Latex Rubber Sheet at Ranipet in 2019.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the M M Rubber Co Ltd share price today?

The M M Rubber Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹87.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of M M Rubber Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M M Rubber Co Ltd is ₹54.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M M Rubber Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M M Rubber Co Ltd is 0 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M M Rubber Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M M Rubber Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M M Rubber Co Ltd is ₹80.7 and ₹155.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M M Rubber Co Ltd?

M M Rubber Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.29%, 3 Years at 16.43%, 1 Year at -20.72%, 6 Month at -26.57%, 3 Month at -9.05% and 1 Month at -10.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M M Rubber Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M M Rubber Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.30 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 96.69 %

