SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹90
Prev. Close₹87.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹90
Day's Low₹87.16
52 Week's High₹155.4
52 Week's Low₹80.7
Book Value₹10.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.66
18.31
11.78
10.33
Net Worth
17.91
19.56
13.03
11.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.92
31.27
29.98
25.91
yoy growth (%)
-10.68
4.27
15.7
28.78
Raw materials
-13.5
-14.14
-13.05
-11.85
As % of sales
48.34
45.24
43.54
45.74
Employee costs
-8.3
-6.04
-4.7
-3.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.71
-1.34
0.59
0.44
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.36
-0.34
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.33
-0.12
-0.14
Working capital
-2.58
3.92
0.11
-0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.68
4.27
15.7
28.78
Op profit growth
423.7
-138.21
17.23
32.26
EBIT growth
279.04
-176.75
13.3
7.24
Net profit growth
-1,782.92
-53.18
58.02
-2.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
946.9
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
699
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,412.65
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,367.65
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,335.6
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Roy Mammen
Independent Director
Ashok Kuriyan
Non Executive Director
Jacob Mammen
Independent Director
Susan Kurian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meenakshi R
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
MM Rubber Co Ltd was established in 1964. The Company is now mainly engaged in the production and sale of Latex Foam Rubber products like Mattresses, Pillows, Cushions etc., under the brand name of MM Foam. The sleep segments, the upholstery segments and transport segments etc., have very large usage for Foam Rubber products. In addition, the company has started marketing coir mattresses under its own brand name. Companys products are well known in Foam and Furnishing segments. There are two main divisions viz.,MM FOAM & MM WRAP.MM Foam division continues to design and develop seats and cushions for the two wheeler and automobile industry.The company was the first in India to introduce a bi-axially oriented polypropylene film. This film has been developed for several specialised uses in food,biscuits and cigarette packing. Again, it developed powder-free medical gloves. The company had issued 29,88,339 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- at par on Rights basis in 1995. The proceeds of the Rights Issue during the year 1995 have been utilised to meet the cost of modernising machineries of the BOPP and Latex foam factories and for the required working capital. The Company started production work of Latex Rubber Sheet at Ranipet in 2019.
The M M Rubber Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹87.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M M Rubber Co Ltd is ₹54.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M M Rubber Co Ltd is 0 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M M Rubber Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M M Rubber Co Ltd is ₹80.7 and ₹155.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
M M Rubber Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.29%, 3 Years at 16.43%, 1 Year at -20.72%, 6 Month at -26.57%, 3 Month at -9.05% and 1 Month at -10.09%.
