M M Rubber Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.71
-1.34
0.59
0.44
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.36
-0.34
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.33
-0.12
-0.14
Working capital
-2.58
3.92
0.11
-0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-6.79
1.87
0.24
-0.34
Capital expenditure
1.89
1.89
0.32
-0.1
Free cash flow
-4.9
3.76
0.56
-0.45
Equity raised
28.15
19.76
10.36
11.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.7
-3.85
0.08
0.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.95
19.68
11.01
11.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.