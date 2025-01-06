iifl-logo-icon 1
M M Rubber Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

87.99
(0.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

M M Rubber FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.71

-1.34

0.59

0.44

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.36

-0.34

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.33

-0.12

-0.14

Working capital

-2.58

3.92

0.11

-0.36

Other operating items

Operating

-6.79

1.87

0.24

-0.34

Capital expenditure

1.89

1.89

0.32

-0.1

Free cash flow

-4.9

3.76

0.56

-0.45

Equity raised

28.15

19.76

10.36

11.24

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.7

-3.85

0.08

0.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.95

19.68

11.01

11.6

