|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.92
31.27
29.98
25.91
yoy growth (%)
-10.68
4.27
15.7
28.78
Raw materials
-13.5
-14.14
-13.05
-11.85
As % of sales
48.34
45.24
43.54
45.74
Employee costs
-8.3
-6.04
-4.7
-3.79
As % of sales
29.73
19.31
15.68
14.62
Other costs
-9.19
-11.66
-10.69
-8.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.92
37.3
35.65
34.58
Operating profit
-3.07
-0.58
1.53
1.3
OPM
-10.99
-1.87
5.11
5.04
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.36
-0.34
-0.28
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.41
-0.61
-0.62
Other income
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.04
Profit before tax
-3.71
-1.34
0.59
0.44
Taxes
-0.02
-0.33
-0.12
-0.14
Tax rate
0.78
24.75
-20.13
-32.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.74
-1.67
0.47
0.3
Exceptional items
0
1.89
0
0
Net profit
-3.74
0.22
0.47
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-1,782.92
-53.18
58.02
-2.52
NPM
-13.42
0.71
1.58
1.16
