M M Rubber Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.25
(-2.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.92

31.27

29.98

25.91

yoy growth (%)

-10.68

4.27

15.7

28.78

Raw materials

-13.5

-14.14

-13.05

-11.85

As % of sales

48.34

45.24

43.54

45.74

Employee costs

-8.3

-6.04

-4.7

-3.79

As % of sales

29.73

19.31

15.68

14.62

Other costs

-9.19

-11.66

-10.69

-8.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.92

37.3

35.65

34.58

Operating profit

-3.07

-0.58

1.53

1.3

OPM

-10.99

-1.87

5.11

5.04

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.36

-0.34

-0.28

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.41

-0.61

-0.62

Other income

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.04

Profit before tax

-3.71

-1.34

0.59

0.44

Taxes

-0.02

-0.33

-0.12

-0.14

Tax rate

0.78

24.75

-20.13

-32.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.74

-1.67

0.47

0.3

Exceptional items

0

1.89

0

0

Net profit

-3.74

0.22

0.47

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-1,782.92

-53.18

58.02

-2.52

NPM

-13.42

0.71

1.58

1.16

