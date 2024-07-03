M M Rubber Co Ltd Summary

MM Rubber Co Ltd was established in 1964. The Company is now mainly engaged in the production and sale of Latex Foam Rubber products like Mattresses, Pillows, Cushions etc., under the brand name of MM Foam. The sleep segments, the upholstery segments and transport segments etc., have very large usage for Foam Rubber products. In addition, the company has started marketing coir mattresses under its own brand name. Companys products are well known in Foam and Furnishing segments. There are two main divisions viz.,MM FOAM & MM WRAP.MM Foam division continues to design and develop seats and cushions for the two wheeler and automobile industry.The company was the first in India to introduce a bi-axially oriented polypropylene film. This film has been developed for several specialised uses in food,biscuits and cigarette packing. Again, it developed powder-free medical gloves. The company had issued 29,88,339 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- at par on Rights basis in 1995. The proceeds of the Rights Issue during the year 1995 have been utilised to meet the cost of modernising machineries of the BOPP and Latex foam factories and for the required working capital. The Company started production work of Latex Rubber Sheet at Ranipet in 2019.