iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M M Rubber Co Ltd Company Summary

83.1
(0.12%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:50:00 AM

M M Rubber Co Ltd Summary

MM Rubber Co Ltd was established in 1964. The Company is now mainly engaged in the production and sale of Latex Foam Rubber products like Mattresses, Pillows, Cushions etc., under the brand name of MM Foam. The sleep segments, the upholstery segments and transport segments etc., have very large usage for Foam Rubber products. In addition, the company has started marketing coir mattresses under its own brand name. Companys products are well known in Foam and Furnishing segments. There are two main divisions viz.,MM FOAM & MM WRAP.MM Foam division continues to design and develop seats and cushions for the two wheeler and automobile industry.The company was the first in India to introduce a bi-axially oriented polypropylene film. This film has been developed for several specialised uses in food,biscuits and cigarette packing. Again, it developed powder-free medical gloves. The company had issued 29,88,339 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- at par on Rights basis in 1995. The proceeds of the Rights Issue during the year 1995 have been utilised to meet the cost of modernising machineries of the BOPP and Latex foam factories and for the required working capital. The Company started production work of Latex Rubber Sheet at Ranipet in 2019.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.