MM RUBBER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To borrow money from Mr. Roy Mammen Managing Director of the company(loan from director). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e 02nd January 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved the matter relating to borrowing of money from Mr. Roy Mammen, Managing director of the Company (Loan from Director). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.01.2025)

MM RUBBER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday , 8th November 2024 at 11.00 AM, to consider inter alia, To Approve of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Taking note of Circular resolution. And any other business with the permission of chair. The Company has closed its trading window from October 1st, 2024, till the 48 hours after the declaration of financial results (Both days inclusive) and the same has been informed to the designated persons/ insiders. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e 11th November 2024, has inter-alia . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

MM RUBBER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of draft Board Report for the year ending 31st March 2024 To Consider appointment of Mr. Jacob Mammen as Director who retire by rotation and is eligible for reappointment. To fix date and time for the Annual General Meeting held through Video Conferencing. To approve the draft of the notice convening the annual general meeting: To appoint Ms. Sharvari Sham Kulkarni Practising Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the e-voting process under AGM. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of Draft Boards Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Sharvari Sham Kulkarni, Practising Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the e-voting process under AGM. 4. The date of the Annual General Meeting has been fixed on 26th September 2024 at 11:30 A.M. Read less.. Un audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditor ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

MM RUBBER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note of resignation of Statutory auditor and Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill up casual vacancy 1. To take note on Resignation of M/s R A M S & Co, Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditor dated 02.07.2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Shripad H N, M/s. Narayan Bhat & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors to fill up the casual vacancy due to resignation subject to members approval. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

MM RUBBER COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider inter alia Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31st 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 (commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:55 P.M.) Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting was held at its Registered Office on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 (commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:55 P.M.) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

