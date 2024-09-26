iifl-logo-icon 1
M M Rubber Co Ltd AGM

M M Rubber CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20248 Aug 2024
1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of Draft Boards Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Sharvari Sham Kulkarni, Practising Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the e-voting process under AGM. 4. The date of the Annual General Meeting has been fixed on 26th September 2024 at 11:30 A.M. Read less.. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) rules 2014 enclosed is details of the voting results of the 58th AGM of the Company held on 26th September 2024 along with the Scrutinizers report. Pursuant to disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we enclose, proceedings of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)

