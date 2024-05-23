To the Members of Mac Charles (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mac Charles (India) Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of investments and loans in subsidiaries Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Companys accounting policy relating to impairment assessment of the investments and loans is set out in note 3.3 respectively to the standalone financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of the management process for identification of possible impairment indicators and process followed by the management for impairment testing. As detailed in note 07 to the standalone financial statements, as at 31 March 2024, the carrying values of Companys investment in its subsidiaries amounts to Rs.3,443.93 million. Further as detailed in note 08 to the standalone financial statements, as at 31 March 2024, loans given to subsidiaries amount to Rs.1,838.06 million. Impairment assessment of these investments and loans is considered as a significant risk as there is a risk relating to recoverability of the investments and loans, and that impairment charge, if any, may be required to be recorded in the standalone financial statements. The recoverability of these investments is inherently subjective due to reliance on land valuations of the properties held, cash flow projections of these investee Companies. • Understood, evaluated and tested controls around managements assessment of the impairment indicators and the testing performed. • Compared the carrying value of investments made and loans given to the net assets of the underlying entity, to identify whether the net assets, being an approximation of their minimum recoverable amount, were in excess of their carrying amount. • Wherever the net assets were lower than the recoverable amount, for material amounts: • We obtained and verified the valuation of land parcels and the properties of these entities done by managements expert as per the government prescribed circle rates and prevalent market rate. The above impairment test has not resulted in recognition of any impairment loss during the period. • Considered the independence, competence and objectivity of managements external specialist involved in determination of the valuation. Investment in subsidiaries and loans given to subsidiaries is identified as a key audit matter considering the significance of the balance, recoverability risks and involvement of significant judgment and assumptions. • Involved auditors expert to independently assess such fair values as provided by the management. • Obtained and verified the management certified cash flow projections for the projects and tested the underlying assumptions used by the management in arriving at those projections. • Determined the appropriateness of the valuation methodology applied in determining the fair valuation of the assets of the subsidiaries. • Challenged the management on the underlying assumptions used for the cash flow projections, considering evidence available to support these assumptions and our understanding of the business. • We have discussed with management and obtained and reviewed the support letter from the Holding Company, Embassy Property Developments Private Limited, confirming that they would continue to infuse funds / capital into the subsidiaries Blue Lagoon Real Estate Private Limited, Neptune Real Estate Private Limited and Mac Charles Hub Projects Private Limited as and when required for the expansion of business / working capital / repayment of loans to Mac Charles (India) Limited. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made by the management in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Accounting treatment of borrowings and compliance with covenants Our audit procedures, included, but were not limited, to the following: Refer note 21 to the standalone financial statements for borrowings obtained during the year and outstanding as at 31 March 2024 and refer note 3.5 and note 3.11 for the related accounting policy. • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy for borrowings in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS, including Ind AS 109 and Ind AS 23; As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of borrowings in the nature of Non- Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounts to ^8,233.10 million. • Evaluated the design and implementation of Companys key financial controls in respect of recognition of borrowing costs and com- During the current year, the Company has issued further trenches of the NCDs for its upcoming real estate project. The pliancy with covenants and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls throughout the year; Company had also issued NCDs to finance the upcoming real estate project of its subsidiary, Mac Charles Hub Projects Private Limited. Significant transaction costs were incurred and financial guarantees given towards • Obtained and read the agreements for issuance of borrowings and evaluated the terms and conditions as relevant to ensure appropriateness of the accounting treatment; raising such funds accounted for using the effective interest method given under Ind AS 109, Financial instruments (‘Ind AS 109). • Reviewing the amortisation schedules and performed re-computation based on the effective interest method as The interest cost incurred by the Company on NCDs issued for its project has been capitalized as cost of construction of the real estate projects for which such specific borrowings have been obtained in accordance with the principles of Ind AS 23, Borrowing Costs (‘Ind AS 23). Whereas the interest cost incurred by the Company on NCDs issued to finance the project of its subsidiary has been considered as Tinance cost. pei Ind as 109. • Verified compliance of debt covenants as specified in borrowing agreements. Further, as per the terms of the related debenture deeds, the Company is required to comply with certain debt covenants including on debt Involved valuation specialists as auditors experts to assist in evaluating the appropriateness of key assumptions used for fair valuation of assets used for aforesaid debt covenant testing. coverage and ‘Loan to Value ratios that require the management to perform a fair valuation of assets pledged as security at end of each reporting period, and requires determination and reporting of the financial information of the Guarantor. • Obtained the financial information of the Guarantor from management to ensure that specific debt covenant in this respect is complied with. Considering the significance of amount of borrowings and transaction costs, which required considerable audit efforts to test the accounting treatment of such borrowings, subjectivity involved in estimation of fair value of assets and determination of financial information of the Guarantor used for debt covenant compliance testing, we have identified this as a key audit matter in the current year audit. • Assessed the maturity profile of the borrowings to evaluate the classification and disclosure of borrowings as per applicable accounting standards.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under Section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure II, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. the Company, as detailed in note 35 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position as at 31 March 2024.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 44 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 44

c) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

d) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software for accounting software SAP S4 HANA. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Hemant Maheswari

Partner

Membership No.: 096537 UDIN: 24096537BKFSAJ9461

Place: Bengaluru Date: 23 May 2024

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mac Charles (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. Further, the Company does not have any right of use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including non current assets held for sale) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in note 4 and note 41 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land and building (included under ‘Property plant and equipment and ‘non current assets held for sale) situated at Karnataka and Kochi with gross carrying values of Rs.202.30 and Rs.25.57 as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for debentures issued by the Company, confirmation with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the debenture trustee.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year. Further, the Company does not hold any intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans to any entity during the year. Further, the Company has granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which:

(f in millions)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted during the year, net: Subsidiaries 591.92 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiaries 2,869.01

(b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year. However, the Company has made investment in three entities amounting to Rs.2,035.20 million (year-end balance) and has granted loans to these subsidiaries amounting to Rs.2,869.01 million (year-end balance), and in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, such investments made and loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and principal amount is not due for repayment currently. Further, the Company does not have any outstanding advances in the nature of loans at the beginning of the current year nor has granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans, which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan that existed as at the beginning of the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan, which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act). As the Company is engaged in providing infrastructure facilities as specified in Schedule VI of the Act, provisions of Section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gros s Amo unt (Rs. millio n) Amount paid under Protest (Rs. million ) Period to which the amount relat es Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Inco me tax Act, 1961 Inco me tax and inter est 31.65 April 2017 Marc h 2018 Commissioner of Income- tax (Appeals) Mangalore e

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks and other lenders, representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loan was applied for the purposes for which this was obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary except for the following:

Nature of fund taken Name of lender Amo unt invol ved (Rs.) Name of the subsidi ary, joint ventur e, associ ate Relati on Nature of transac tion for which funds were utilised Rema rks, if any Non convert ible debent ures Stand ard Charte red Bank (Singa ore) 519.2 2 Mac Charles Hub Project s Private Limited Wholly owned subsid iary Funds taken on account of subsidi ary NA

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi

Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of Section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs.389.82 million in the current financial year but had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not meet the

criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Hemant Maheshwari

Partner

Membership No.: 096537 UDIN: 24096537BKFSAJ9461

Place: Bengaluru Date: 23 May 2024

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mac Charles (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Mac Charles (India) Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal financial control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference

to Financial Statements

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Hemant Maheshwari

Partner

Membership No.:096537 UDIN: 24096537BKFSAJ9461

Place: Bengaluru Date: 23 May 2024