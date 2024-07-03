Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹615
Prev. Close₹619.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.08
Day's High₹615
Day's Low₹600
52 Week's High₹674
52 Week's Low₹405
Book Value₹310.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)786
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
420.64
460.83
389.01
278.04
Net Worth
433.74
473.93
402.11
291.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.09
24.57
72.96
68.12
yoy growth (%)
-6.02
-66.32
7.09
22.11
Raw materials
0
0
-7.09
-6.87
As % of sales
0
0
9.72
10.09
Employee costs
-2.13
-1.49
-15.3
-13.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.25
1.01
29.24
38.36
Depreciation
-3.55
-3.56
-5.2
-5.03
Tax paid
-0.27
0.21
-8.17
-9.53
Working capital
30.95
5.68
-2.95
4.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.02
-66.32
7.09
22.11
Op profit growth
0.99
-59.51
-9.04
61.35
EBIT growth
4.95
-66.08
-8.98
-26.81
Net profit growth
-108.49
-159.65
-26.92
-15.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.38
11.19
21.98
23.09
30.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.38
11.19
21.98
23.09
30.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.16
85.48
112.45
3.89
3.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
P B Appiah
Independent Director
Tanya Girdhar John
Non Executive Director
P R Ramakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Aditya Virwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandana Naidu
Whole-time Director
Harish Anand
Independent Director
Bijoy Kumar Das
Independent Director
S N Nagendra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mac Charles (India) Ltd
Summary
Mac Charles (India) Ltd, incorporated in Sep.79, had established its hotel in collaboration with Holiday Inn, a division of Bass, UK. The hotel was promoted by C B Pradhanani, an NRI tycoon from Dubai. The five-star hotel made a soft opening in Nov.86. In the next two years, the facilities gradually became functional and the hotel additives were in full swing. Failure to achieve planned business volumes, coupled with huge interest burden, sent it into the red. After a long downturn, there was a change in the companys fortunes in 1993-94. Presently, the Company is involved in generation of electricity through wind turbine generators located in Gadag and Bellary Districts and in construction & leasing of commercial real estate properties. The company has not spent much money on hotel renovation and refurbication and it may spend Rs 2-3 Crore on the entire renovation and refurbication as the Holiday Inn collaboration is nearing expiry and the Holiday Inn group will not renew it unless the hotel is totally renovated and refurbished.In 2003-04, the Company has dis-invested in Vaswani Properties Private Ltd and in Vaswani Investments and Holdings Private Ltd.M/s. Starwood Hotels & Resorts, USA acquired Le Meridien Group of Hotels worldwide, in 2005-06. The Company invested 100% share capital in Messrs. Nedstar Hotels Private Limited effective on 18 June, 2010. M/s. Starwood Hotels & Resorts, USA acquired Le Meridien Group of Hotels worldwide, in 2005-06. The Company invested 100%
Read More
The Mac Charles India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹600 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mac Charles India Ltd is ₹786.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mac Charles India Ltd is 0 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mac Charles India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mac Charles India Ltd is ₹405 and ₹674 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mac Charles India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.05%, 3 Years at -1.64%, 1 Year at 30.84%, 6 Month at 36.01%, 3 Month at 7.07% and 1 Month at 9.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.