Mac Charles (India) Ltd Share Price

600
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:41:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open615
  • Day's High615
  • 52 Wk High674
  • Prev. Close619.85
  • Day's Low600
  • 52 Wk Low 405
  • Turnover (lac)1.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value310.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)786
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mac Charles (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

615

Prev. Close

619.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.08

Day's High

615

Day's Low

600

52 Week's High

674

52 Week's Low

405

Book Value

310.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

786

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mac Charles (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Mac Charles (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mac Charles (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.23%

Foreign: 1.22%

Indian: 73.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 24.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mac Charles (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

420.64

460.83

389.01

278.04

Net Worth

433.74

473.93

402.11

291.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.09

24.57

72.96

68.12

yoy growth (%)

-6.02

-66.32

7.09

22.11

Raw materials

0

0

-7.09

-6.87

As % of sales

0

0

9.72

10.09

Employee costs

-2.13

-1.49

-15.3

-13.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.25

1.01

29.24

38.36

Depreciation

-3.55

-3.56

-5.2

-5.03

Tax paid

-0.27

0.21

-8.17

-9.53

Working capital

30.95

5.68

-2.95

4.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.02

-66.32

7.09

22.11

Op profit growth

0.99

-59.51

-9.04

61.35

EBIT growth

4.95

-66.08

-8.98

-26.81

Net profit growth

-108.49

-159.65

-26.92

-15.91

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.38

11.19

21.98

23.09

30.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.38

11.19

21.98

23.09

30.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.16

85.48

112.45

3.89

3.44

Mac Charles (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mac Charles (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

P B Appiah

Independent Director

Tanya Girdhar John

Non Executive Director

P R Ramakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Aditya Virwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandana Naidu

Whole-time Director

Harish Anand

Independent Director

Bijoy Kumar Das

Independent Director

S N Nagendra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mac Charles (India) Ltd

Summary

Mac Charles (India) Ltd, incorporated in Sep.79, had established its hotel in collaboration with Holiday Inn, a division of Bass, UK. The hotel was promoted by C B Pradhanani, an NRI tycoon from Dubai. The five-star hotel made a soft opening in Nov.86. In the next two years, the facilities gradually became functional and the hotel additives were in full swing. Failure to achieve planned business volumes, coupled with huge interest burden, sent it into the red. After a long downturn, there was a change in the companys fortunes in 1993-94. Presently, the Company is involved in generation of electricity through wind turbine generators located in Gadag and Bellary Districts and in construction & leasing of commercial real estate properties. The company has not spent much money on hotel renovation and refurbication and it may spend Rs 2-3 Crore on the entire renovation and refurbication as the Holiday Inn collaboration is nearing expiry and the Holiday Inn group will not renew it unless the hotel is totally renovated and refurbished.In 2003-04, the Company has dis-invested in Vaswani Properties Private Ltd and in Vaswani Investments and Holdings Private Ltd.M/s. Starwood Hotels & Resorts, USA acquired Le Meridien Group of Hotels worldwide, in 2005-06. The Company invested 100% share capital in Messrs. Nedstar Hotels Private Limited effective on 18 June, 2010. M/s. Starwood Hotels & Resorts, USA acquired Le Meridien Group of Hotels worldwide, in 2005-06. The Company invested 100%
Company FAQs

What is the Mac Charles India Ltd share price today?

The Mac Charles India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹600 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mac Charles India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mac Charles India Ltd is ₹786.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mac Charles India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mac Charles India Ltd is 0 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mac Charles India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mac Charles India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mac Charles India Ltd is ₹405 and ₹674 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mac Charles India Ltd?

Mac Charles India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.05%, 3 Years at -1.64%, 1 Year at 30.84%, 6 Month at 36.01%, 3 Month at 7.07% and 1 Month at 9.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mac Charles India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mac Charles India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 24.98 %

