Summary

Mac Charles (India) Ltd, incorporated in Sep.79, had established its hotel in collaboration with Holiday Inn, a division of Bass, UK. The hotel was promoted by C B Pradhanani, an NRI tycoon from Dubai. The five-star hotel made a soft opening in Nov.86. In the next two years, the facilities gradually became functional and the hotel additives were in full swing. Failure to achieve planned business volumes, coupled with huge interest burden, sent it into the red. After a long downturn, there was a change in the companys fortunes in 1993-94. Presently, the Company is involved in generation of electricity through wind turbine generators located in Gadag and Bellary Districts and in construction & leasing of commercial real estate properties. The company has not spent much money on hotel renovation and refurbication and it may spend Rs 2-3 Crore on the entire renovation and refurbication as the Holiday Inn collaboration is nearing expiry and the Holiday Inn group will not renew it unless the hotel is totally renovated and refurbished.In 2003-04, the Company has dis-invested in Vaswani Properties Private Ltd and in Vaswani Investments and Holdings Private Ltd.M/s. Starwood Hotels & Resorts, USA acquired Le Meridien Group of Hotels worldwide, in 2005-06. The Company invested 100% share capital in Messrs. Nedstar Hotels Private Limited effective on 18 June, 2010.

