Mac Charles (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
420.64
460.83
389.01
278.04
Net Worth
433.74
473.93
402.11
291.14
Minority Interest
Debt
823.79
527.69
122.29
119.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.54
7.32
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,264.07
1,008.94
524.4
411.01
Fixed Assets
293.14
138.03
59.12
115.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
364.35
345.09
266.72
213.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.54
4.8
0.22
0
Networking Capital
271.85
249.77
133.56
78.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.64
1.64
1.38
0.78
Debtor Days
12.32
Other Current Assets
286.6
260.73
249.3
109.27
Sundry Creditors
-2.55
-3.35
-4.78
-4.73
Creditor Days
74.76
Other Current Liabilities
-13.84
-9.25
-112.34
-27.21
Cash
328.19
271.24
64.77
3.54
Total Assets
1,264.07
1,008.93
524.39
411.02
