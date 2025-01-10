iifl-logo-icon 1
Mac Charles (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

581.05
(-3.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mac Charles (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

420.64

460.83

389.01

278.04

Net Worth

433.74

473.93

402.11

291.14

Minority Interest

Debt

823.79

527.69

122.29

119.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.54

7.32

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,264.07

1,008.94

524.4

411.01

Fixed Assets

293.14

138.03

59.12

115.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

364.35

345.09

266.72

213.73

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.54

4.8

0.22

0

Networking Capital

271.85

249.77

133.56

78.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.64

1.64

1.38

0.78

Debtor Days

12.32

Other Current Assets

286.6

260.73

249.3

109.27

Sundry Creditors

-2.55

-3.35

-4.78

-4.73

Creditor Days

74.76

Other Current Liabilities

-13.84

-9.25

-112.34

-27.21

Cash

328.19

271.24

64.77

3.54

Total Assets

1,264.07

1,008.93

524.39

411.02

Mac Charles(I) : related Articles

No Record Found

