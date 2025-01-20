iifl-logo-icon 1
Mac Charles (India) Ltd Key Ratios

619.9
(1.47%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.74

-61.01

9.02

21.25

Op profit growth

-4.87

-60.08

-8.62

61.03

EBIT growth

0.57

-66.78

-8.29

-26.43

Net profit growth

-103.06

-178.92

-25.66

-15.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

42.41

40.69

39.74

47.42

EBIT margin

43.56

39.53

46.4

55.16

Net profit margin

1.89

-56.45

27.88

40.9

RoCE

6.14

3.87

9.53

13.11

RoNW

0.17

-2.32

1.88

2.69

RoA

0.06

-1.38

1.43

2.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.4

-13.13

16.64

22.38

Dividend per share

0

0

10

10

Cash EPS

-2.47

-16.02

12.48

18.35

Book value per share

59.13

58.65

223.35

218.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

560

-16.29

18.67

23.01

P/CEPS

-90.35

-13.35

24.88

28.05

P/B

3.78

3.64

1.39

2.35

EV/EBIDTA

25.77

24.99

12.56

15.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

60.1

44.67

Tax payout

-15.85

-34.29

-27.27

-24.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

12.4

37.6

22.57

21.22

Inventory days

2.09

8.74

5.34

6.21

Creditor days

-98.1

-74.3

-30.06

-32.04

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.16

-0.69

-5.76

-58.95

Net debt / equity

1.5

1.5

0.4

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

9.85

9.32

3.77

1.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-10.58

-6.81

-11.67

-11.28

Employee costs

-10.15

-10.06

-20.6

-18.69

Other costs

-36.84

-42.42

-27.97

-22.59

