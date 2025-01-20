Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.74
-61.01
9.02
21.25
Op profit growth
-4.87
-60.08
-8.62
61.03
EBIT growth
0.57
-66.78
-8.29
-26.43
Net profit growth
-103.06
-178.92
-25.66
-15.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
42.41
40.69
39.74
47.42
EBIT margin
43.56
39.53
46.4
55.16
Net profit margin
1.89
-56.45
27.88
40.9
RoCE
6.14
3.87
9.53
13.11
RoNW
0.17
-2.32
1.88
2.69
RoA
0.06
-1.38
1.43
2.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.4
-13.13
16.64
22.38
Dividend per share
0
0
10
10
Cash EPS
-2.47
-16.02
12.48
18.35
Book value per share
59.13
58.65
223.35
218.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
560
-16.29
18.67
23.01
P/CEPS
-90.35
-13.35
24.88
28.05
P/B
3.78
3.64
1.39
2.35
EV/EBIDTA
25.77
24.99
12.56
15.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
60.1
44.67
Tax payout
-15.85
-34.29
-27.27
-24.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
12.4
37.6
22.57
21.22
Inventory days
2.09
8.74
5.34
6.21
Creditor days
-98.1
-74.3
-30.06
-32.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.16
-0.69
-5.76
-58.95
Net debt / equity
1.5
1.5
0.4
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
9.85
9.32
3.77
1.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.58
-6.81
-11.67
-11.28
Employee costs
-10.15
-10.06
-20.6
-18.69
Other costs
-36.84
-42.42
-27.97
-22.59
