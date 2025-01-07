iifl-logo-icon 1
Mac Charles (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.09

24.57

72.96

68.12

yoy growth (%)

-6.02

-66.32

7.09

22.11

Raw materials

0

0

-7.09

-6.87

As % of sales

0

0

9.72

10.09

Employee costs

-2.13

-1.49

-15.3

-13.13

As % of sales

9.23

6.1

20.97

19.28

Other costs

-8.65

-10.88

-20.46

-15.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.46

44.31

28.04

22.04

Operating profit

12.3

12.18

30.09

33.09

OPM

53.29

49.58

41.25

48.57

Depreciation

-3.55

-3.56

-5.2

-5.03

Interest expense

-10.39

-11.03

-6.28

-0.67

Other income

3.89

3.43

10.63

10.97

Profit before tax

2.25

1.01

29.24

38.36

Taxes

-0.27

0.21

-8.17

-9.53

Tax rate

-12.06

21.2

-27.95

-24.85

Minorities and other

-0.91

-13.79

0

0

Adj. profit

1.06

-12.56

21.06

28.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.06

-12.56

21.06

28.82

yoy growth (%)

-108.49

-159.65

-26.92

-15.91

NPM

4.62

-51.14

28.87

42.31

