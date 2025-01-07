Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.09
24.57
72.96
68.12
yoy growth (%)
-6.02
-66.32
7.09
22.11
Raw materials
0
0
-7.09
-6.87
As % of sales
0
0
9.72
10.09
Employee costs
-2.13
-1.49
-15.3
-13.13
As % of sales
9.23
6.1
20.97
19.28
Other costs
-8.65
-10.88
-20.46
-15.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.46
44.31
28.04
22.04
Operating profit
12.3
12.18
30.09
33.09
OPM
53.29
49.58
41.25
48.57
Depreciation
-3.55
-3.56
-5.2
-5.03
Interest expense
-10.39
-11.03
-6.28
-0.67
Other income
3.89
3.43
10.63
10.97
Profit before tax
2.25
1.01
29.24
38.36
Taxes
-0.27
0.21
-8.17
-9.53
Tax rate
-12.06
21.2
-27.95
-24.85
Minorities and other
-0.91
-13.79
0
0
Adj. profit
1.06
-12.56
21.06
28.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.06
-12.56
21.06
28.82
yoy growth (%)
-108.49
-159.65
-26.92
-15.91
NPM
4.62
-51.14
28.87
42.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.