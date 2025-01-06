Mac Charles (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.25
1.01
29.24
38.36
Depreciation
-3.55
-3.56
-5.2
-5.03
Tax paid
-0.27
0.21
-8.17
-9.53
Working capital
30.95
5.68
-2.95
4.41
Other operating items
Operating
29.38
3.34
12.91
28.2
Capital expenditure
-27.2
-13.01
-2.47
94.04
Free cash flow
2.17
-9.66
10.44
122.24
Equity raised
553.84
566.42
540.36
498.55
Investing
0.03
179.19
13.17
-129.44
Financing
-0.33
-3.78
83.99
40
Dividends paid
0
0
13.1
13.1
Net in cash
555.72
732.16
661.07
544.46
