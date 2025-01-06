iifl-logo-icon 1
Mac Charles (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.25

1.01

29.24

38.36

Depreciation

-3.55

-3.56

-5.2

-5.03

Tax paid

-0.27

0.21

-8.17

-9.53

Working capital

30.95

5.68

-2.95

4.41

Other operating items

Operating

29.38

3.34

12.91

28.2

Capital expenditure

-27.2

-13.01

-2.47

94.04

Free cash flow

2.17

-9.66

10.44

122.24

Equity raised

553.84

566.42

540.36

498.55

Investing

0.03

179.19

13.17

-129.44

Financing

-0.33

-3.78

83.99

40

Dividends paid

0

0

13.1

13.1

Net in cash

555.72

732.16

661.07

544.46

