Mac Charles (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

615
(0.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.3

1.84

2.4

2.41

4.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.3

1.84

2.4

2.41

4.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.81

4.6

4.24

4.13

5.19

Total Income

7.11

6.43

6.65

6.54

9.69

Total Expenditure

8.81

8.43

8.27

9.35

3.78

PBIDT

-1.7

-1.99

-1.63

-2.81

5.91

Interest

21.6

20.33

19.34

18.61

17.71

PBDT

-23.3

-22.33

-20.96

-21.42

-11.8

Depreciation

0.56

0.56

0.49

0.54

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-23.86

-22.89

-21.3

-21.96

-12.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-23.86

-22.89

-21.3

-21.96

-12.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.86

-22.89

-21.3

-21.96

-12.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-18.21

-17.47

-16.26

-16.76

-9.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

13.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-51.51

-108.15

-67.91

-116.59

131.33

PBDTM(%)

-706.06

-1,213.58

-873.33

-888.79

-262.22

PATM(%)

-723.03

-1,244.02

-887.5

-911.2

-273.11

