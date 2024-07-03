Mac Charles (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.3
1.84
2.4
2.41
4.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.3
1.84
2.4
2.41
4.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.81
4.6
4.24
4.13
5.19
Total Income
7.11
6.43
6.65
6.54
9.69
Total Expenditure
8.81
8.43
8.27
9.35
3.78
PBIDT
-1.7
-1.99
-1.63
-2.81
5.91
Interest
21.6
20.33
19.34
18.61
17.71
PBDT
-23.3
-22.33
-20.96
-21.42
-11.8
Depreciation
0.56
0.56
0.49
0.54
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-23.86
-22.89
-21.3
-21.96
-12.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-23.86
-22.89
-21.3
-21.96
-12.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.86
-22.89
-21.3
-21.96
-12.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-18.21
-17.47
-16.26
-16.76
-9.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
13.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-51.51
-108.15
-67.91
-116.59
131.33
PBDTM(%)
-706.06
-1,213.58
-873.33
-888.79
-262.22
PATM(%)
-723.03
-1,244.02
-887.5
-911.2
-273.11
