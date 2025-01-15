Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 15th January 2025.

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 12 Dec 2024

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 17th December 2024. MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 17th December 2024 is rescheduled to be held on 02nd January 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 02/01/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting of Mac Charles (India) Limited. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the reclassification under Regulation 31A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) from the Promoter and Promoter Group category of Mac Charles (India) Limited (the Company) 2. To approve notice convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting of Mac Charles (India) Limited held on October 09, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 9/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 13 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting of Mac Charles (India) Limited held on September 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 on standalone and consolidated basis together with the Report on Limited Review from the Auditors thereon. Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting on 08th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

MAC CHARLES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) 29(2) and 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 23 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1st Floor Embassy Point 150 Infantry Road Bangalore - 560001 interalia to adopt annual financials along with other items as per the attachment enclosed Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the details as per the enclosed outcome Outcome of Board Meeting of Mac Charles (India) Limited held on May 23, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024