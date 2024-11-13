|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Oct 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|Approved the Notice convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on November 13, 2024 to obtain the approval of the members for the said re-classification of promoters from promoter and promoter group to public category Outcome of the EGM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
