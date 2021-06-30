To the Members of MAC HOTELS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of MAC HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at31st March 2021, and the statement of Profit and Loss including statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2021, and its profit, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors

Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Statement of affairs (financial position), Profit and loss account (financial performance), (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone

Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone

Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone

Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeably user of a financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1.As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2.As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable. 3.Further to our comments in Annexure I as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b)In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c)The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Lossincluding the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d)In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and as amended.

(e)On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch,2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f)With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in Annexure II. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the

Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i.The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii.The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii.No amounts are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Singhi Bikash & Associates, Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.020937N (Neeru Agnihotri) Partner, M. No. 098657 Place:Panjim Date:30.06.2021 UDIN: 2109865 7AAAABB4501

ANNEXURE ‘I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of MAC HOTELS LIMITED of even date) i.In respect of the Companys fixed assets: (a)The Company has maintained records showing full particulars,including quantitativedetails and situation of fixed assets, however the same has NOT been updated as on 31stMarch, 2021. (b)The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is NOT reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c)According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. ii.According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material and have been dealt with in the books of accounts. iii.According the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted Unsecured loans & advances to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, NO such register was maintained by the Company. In absence of any written documents as regards advance of monies, we are unable to comment whether the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans and advances are prejudicial or not to the Companys interest.

(a)The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest if any, has not been stipulated hence we are unable to comment as regards the repayment of advances and interest if any thereon. (b)In absence of any schedule of repayment of advance granted we are unable to comment if there is any overdue amount remaining outstanding as at theyear-end. iv.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has NOT complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

Company has advanced an amount of Rs. 50,43,190.25/- to Hotel Miramar Comfort Pvt. Ltd. which is a holding company. In respect of above advances, provisions of Section 185 and 186 have not been complied with. v.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not accepted deposits from public covered under the provisions of section 73 to section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi.The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company. vii.According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a)The Company has NOT deposited Goods and Service Tax for the entire reporting period. (b)The Company has generally NOT been regular in depositing otherundisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. (c)There were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund,

Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31stMarch, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (d)According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no disputes with any Government Department as regards payment of any of the Statutory Duties. viii.The Company has taken loans or borrowings during the year from financial institutions, banks and government.According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government. It has not issued any debentures. ix.The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x.To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. xi.As the remuneration payable to the managerial persons is less than Rs 60 lakhs during the reporting period, the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. xii.The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to theCompany. xiii.The Company has had related partytransactions;however,the Company has NOT complied with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. However, adequate disclosure has been made in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standard. xiv.According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year xv.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi.In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

Annexure II to the Auditors Report 31stMarch, 2021

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of

Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAC

HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31stMarch, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by

ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Adverse Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at31stMarch, 2021: a) The Company did not have an appropriate internal financial control system over financialreporting since the internal controls adopted by the Company did not adequately considerrisk assessment, which is one of the essential components of internal control, with regard tothe potential for fraud when performing risk assessment b) The Company did not provide Internal Auditors report for the reporting period to us

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financialcontrol over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a materialmisstatement of the companys annual financial statements will not be prevented ordetected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, because of the effects of the material weaknessesdescribed above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company hasnot maintained adequate and effective internal financial controls over financial reporting as of31stMarch, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determiningthe nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the 31stMarch, 2021standalone financial statements of the Company, and these material weaknesses does notaffect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.