iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mac Hotels Ltd Share Price

83.5
(4.64%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open83.5
  • Day's High83.5
  • 52 Wk High86.99
  • Prev. Close79.8
  • Day's Low83.5
  • 52 Wk Low 33.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E79.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.78
  • EPS1.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mac Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

83.5

Prev. Close

79.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

83.5

Day's Low

83.5

52 Week's High

86.99

52 Week's Low

33.5

Book Value

0.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.05

P/E

79.52

EPS

1.05

Divi. Yield

0

Mac Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mac Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mac Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:17 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.00%

Non-Promoter- 270.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mac Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.76

-3.08

-3

-0.66

Net Worth

0.24

-0.08

0

2.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.96

8.31

6.79

4.1

yoy growth (%)

-76.43

22.48

65.29

33.85

Raw materials

-0.22

-0.97

-0.51

-0.45

As % of sales

11.65

11.67

7.65

10.95

Employee costs

-0.58

-1.66

-0.7

-0.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.72

0.13

2.01

0.55

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.4

-0.45

-0.39

Tax paid

0.27

0

-0.65

-0.11

Working capital

-1.29

-0.59

-0.44

0.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.43

22.48

65.29

33.85

Op profit growth

-390.59

-72.6

136.01

101.67

EBIT growth

-830.51

-84.85

181.41

99.36

Net profit growth

-2,005.41

-90.57

204.34

243.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mac Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mac Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Edwin E R Cotta

Director

Ingrid Cotta

Independent Director

Ephrem Frederick Mendanha

Company Secretary

Priyanka Sen

Additional Director

Joseph Vincent Caesar Denazareth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mac Hotels Ltd

Summary

Mac Hotels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mac Hotels Private Limited at Goa on December 20, 1990. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 27, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Mac Hotels Limited on August 10, 2017.MAC is a household name in Goa after having completed a number of projects. Their prestigious projects like Hotel Miramar at Miramar Sand Castles Holiday Homes at Miramar Ocean Heights designer bungalows at Dona Paula, Resorte Village Royale at Calangute and Park Avenue Resort also in Calangute are a few of the landmarks worth mentioning.Mac Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, restaurants and resorts in Goa since last 25 years. The Company has been incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of hotels, restaurant, cafe, caravan site, apartment house-keeper etc and related services. The Hotels and Resorts are tourist destinations for domestic as well as international tourists and are one of the frequented hotels in Goa.The Company has entered into Management Services Agreement (OYO Agreement) with Alcott Town Planners Private Limited on September 09, 2017 for providing the services such as - Managing the day to day operations of the property, manage maintenance and supervision of the property, providing food and beverages services.On 1st October, the Company added another 26 rooms and as on 1st January 201
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mac Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Mac Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mac Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mac Hotels Ltd is ₹25.05 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mac Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mac Hotels Ltd is 79.52 and 106.28 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mac Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mac Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mac Hotels Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹86.99 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mac Hotels Ltd?

Mac Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.36%, 3 Years at 52.27%, 1 Year at 125.61%, 6 Month at 106.58%, 3 Month at 18.36% and 1 Month at 13.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mac Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mac Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mac Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.