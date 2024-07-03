SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹83.5
Prev. Close₹79.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹83.5
Day's Low₹83.5
52 Week's High₹86.99
52 Week's Low₹33.5
Book Value₹0.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.05
P/E79.52
EPS1.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.76
-3.08
-3
-0.66
Net Worth
0.24
-0.08
0
2.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.96
8.31
6.79
4.1
yoy growth (%)
-76.43
22.48
65.29
33.85
Raw materials
-0.22
-0.97
-0.51
-0.45
As % of sales
11.65
11.67
7.65
10.95
Employee costs
-0.58
-1.66
-0.7
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.72
0.13
2.01
0.55
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.4
-0.45
-0.39
Tax paid
0.27
0
-0.65
-0.11
Working capital
-1.29
-0.59
-0.44
0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.43
22.48
65.29
33.85
Op profit growth
-390.59
-72.6
136.01
101.67
EBIT growth
-830.51
-84.85
181.41
99.36
Net profit growth
-2,005.41
-90.57
204.34
243.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Edwin E R Cotta
Director
Ingrid Cotta
Independent Director
Ephrem Frederick Mendanha
Company Secretary
Priyanka Sen
Additional Director
Joseph Vincent Caesar Denazareth
Mac Hotels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mac Hotels Private Limited at Goa on December 20, 1990. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 27, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Mac Hotels Limited on August 10, 2017.MAC is a household name in Goa after having completed a number of projects. Their prestigious projects like Hotel Miramar at Miramar Sand Castles Holiday Homes at Miramar Ocean Heights designer bungalows at Dona Paula, Resorte Village Royale at Calangute and Park Avenue Resort also in Calangute are a few of the landmarks worth mentioning.Mac Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, restaurants and resorts in Goa since last 25 years. The Company has been incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of hotels, restaurant, cafe, caravan site, apartment house-keeper etc and related services. The Hotels and Resorts are tourist destinations for domestic as well as international tourists and are one of the frequented hotels in Goa.The Company has entered into Management Services Agreement (OYO Agreement) with Alcott Town Planners Private Limited on September 09, 2017 for providing the services such as - Managing the day to day operations of the property, manage maintenance and supervision of the property, providing food and beverages services.On 1st October, the Company added another 26 rooms and as on 1st January 201
The Mac Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mac Hotels Ltd is ₹25.05 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mac Hotels Ltd is 79.52 and 106.28 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mac Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mac Hotels Ltd is ₹33.5 and ₹86.99 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Mac Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.36%, 3 Years at 52.27%, 1 Year at 125.61%, 6 Month at 106.58%, 3 Month at 18.36% and 1 Month at 13.68%.
