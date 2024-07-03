Mac Hotels Ltd Summary

Mac Hotels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mac Hotels Private Limited at Goa on December 20, 1990. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on July 27, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Mac Hotels Limited on August 10, 2017.MAC is a household name in Goa after having completed a number of projects. Their prestigious projects like Hotel Miramar at Miramar Sand Castles Holiday Homes at Miramar Ocean Heights designer bungalows at Dona Paula, Resorte Village Royale at Calangute and Park Avenue Resort also in Calangute are a few of the landmarks worth mentioning.Mac Hotels is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, restaurants and resorts in Goa since last 25 years. The Company has been incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of hotels, restaurant, cafe, caravan site, apartment house-keeper etc and related services. The Hotels and Resorts are tourist destinations for domestic as well as international tourists and are one of the frequented hotels in Goa.The Company has entered into Management Services Agreement (OYO Agreement) with Alcott Town Planners Private Limited on September 09, 2017 for providing the services such as - Managing the day to day operations of the property, manage maintenance and supervision of the property, providing food and beverages services.On 1st October, the Company added another 26 rooms and as on 1st January 2019, it further added another 160 rooms taking the total number of rooms to 238 in year 2018-19. In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 8,10,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 1.94 Crore through Offer For Sale.