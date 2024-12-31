iifl-logo-icon 1
Mac Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83.5
(4.64%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.96

8.31

6.79

4.1

yoy growth (%)

-76.43

22.48

65.29

33.85

Raw materials

-0.22

-0.97

-0.51

-0.45

As % of sales

11.65

11.67

7.65

10.95

Employee costs

-0.58

-1.66

-0.7

-0.17

As % of sales

29.82

20.01

10.41

4.37

Other costs

-3.32

-4.93

-2.83

-2.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

169.52

59.31

41.69

56.49

Operating profit

-2.17

0.74

2.73

1.15

OPM

-111

8.99

40.23

28.17

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.4

-0.45

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.2

-0.26

-0.25

Other income

0

0

0

0.05

Profit before tax

-2.72

0.13

2.01

0.55

Taxes

0.27

0

-0.65

-0.11

Tax rate

-9.93

-5.96

-32.29

-19.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.45

0.12

1.36

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.45

0.12

1.36

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-2,005.41

-90.57

204.34

243.98

NPM

-125.1

1.54

20.11

10.92

