Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.96
8.31
6.79
4.1
yoy growth (%)
-76.43
22.48
65.29
33.85
Raw materials
-0.22
-0.97
-0.51
-0.45
As % of sales
11.65
11.67
7.65
10.95
Employee costs
-0.58
-1.66
-0.7
-0.17
As % of sales
29.82
20.01
10.41
4.37
Other costs
-3.32
-4.93
-2.83
-2.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
169.52
59.31
41.69
56.49
Operating profit
-2.17
0.74
2.73
1.15
OPM
-111
8.99
40.23
28.17
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.4
-0.45
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.2
-0.26
-0.25
Other income
0
0
0
0.05
Profit before tax
-2.72
0.13
2.01
0.55
Taxes
0.27
0
-0.65
-0.11
Tax rate
-9.93
-5.96
-32.29
-19.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.45
0.12
1.36
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.45
0.12
1.36
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-2,005.41
-90.57
204.34
243.98
NPM
-125.1
1.54
20.11
10.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.