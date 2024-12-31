Mac Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.72
0.13
2.01
0.55
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.4
-0.45
-0.39
Tax paid
0.27
0
-0.65
-0.11
Working capital
-1.29
-0.59
-0.44
0.74
Other operating items
Operating
-4.09
-0.86
0.47
0.79
Capital expenditure
0.72
0.47
0.32
0.37
Free cash flow
-3.37
-0.39
0.79
1.16
Equity raised
3.58
3.41
1.06
0.1
Investing
-0.03
0.04
0.02
0
Financing
2.02
0.99
-0.38
0.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0.15
0
Net in cash
2.2
4.04
1.64
2.15
