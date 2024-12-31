iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mac Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.5
(4.64%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mac Hotels Ltd

Mac Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.72

0.13

2.01

0.55

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.4

-0.45

-0.39

Tax paid

0.27

0

-0.65

-0.11

Working capital

-1.29

-0.59

-0.44

0.74

Other operating items

Operating

-4.09

-0.86

0.47

0.79

Capital expenditure

0.72

0.47

0.32

0.37

Free cash flow

-3.37

-0.39

0.79

1.16

Equity raised

3.58

3.41

1.06

0.1

Investing

-0.03

0.04

0.02

0

Financing

2.02

0.99

-0.38

0.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0.15

0

Net in cash

2.2

4.04

1.64

2.15

Mac Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mac Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.