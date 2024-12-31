Mac Hotels Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW:

> INTRODUCTION

The Indian tourism and hospitality industry have emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India. Tourism in India has significant potential considering the rich cultural and historical heritage, variety in ecology, terrains and places of natural beauty spread across the country. Tourism is also a potentially large employment generator besides being a significant source of foreign exchange for the country. Indias Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) increased by 17.6 per cent year-on-year in January 2018 over January 2017.

The tourism and hospitality sector are among the top 10 sectors in India to attract the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). During the period April 2000-December 2017, the hotel and tourism sector attracted around US$ 10.90 billion of FDI, according to the data released by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). Indias travel and tourism industry has huge growth potential. The tour ism industry is also looking forward to the expansion of E-visa scheme which is expected to double the tourist inflow to India. Indias travel and tourism industry has the potential to expand by 2.5 per cent on the back of higher budgetary allocation and low-cost healthcare facility, according to a joint study conducted by ASSOCHAM and Yes Bank.

> BUSINESSOVERVIEW

Our Company was originally incorporated as "Mac Hotels Private Limited" at Panaji, Goa as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 1990 issued by Registrar of Companies, Goa. Subsequently, our Company was converted into Public Company and the name of our Company was changed to "Mac Hotels Limited" in the year August 10, 2017. The Corporate Identification Number of our Company is U55101GA1990PLC001100.

We are primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, restaurants and resorts in Goa since last 25 years. Our Company has been incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of hotels, restaurant, cafe, caravan site, apartment house-keeper etc and related services. Our Hotels and Resorts are tourist destinations for domestic as well as international tourists and are one of the frequented hotels in Goa.

The registered office of our Company is located at First Floor, Beach Plaza (Annexee), Nomxin, Caranzalem,Ilhas, Panaji - 403 001, Goa, India. At present, we operate and manage one resort under the name "Resort Park Avenue" in Goa which is located at UmtaWado, Near Infantaria Bakery, Baga Road, Calangute, Bardez, Goa -403 516. Our Promoters i.e. Edwin E R Cotta and Edgar Maximiano Do Rosario Cotta are having experience of 25 years in the Hospitality Industry especially Hotels and Restaurants Segment. Our promoters have been instrumental in determining the vision and growth strategies for our Company. Our Corporate Promoter Hotel Miramar Comfort Private Limited is also engaged in Hospitality Business.

Our Company has entered into Management Services Agreement (OYO Agreement) with Alcott Town Planners Private Limited on September 09, 2017 for providing the services such as - Managing the day to day operations of the property, manage maintenance and supervision of the property, providing food and beverages services.

We value our customers and aim to exceed customer expectations by fulfilling valuable commitments. Our customer-oriented approach and cordial relations with them are the key strengths of our company. We continuously aspire for great heights which not only showcase our signature of success in the present but also leave a mark for future.

> INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate system of internal control. It has documented procedures covering all financial and operating functions. These controls have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining of proper accounting controls, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses, compliances with regulations and for ensuring reliability of financial reporting. The Company has continued its efforts to align all its processes and controls with global best practices in these areas as well.

> HUMAN RESOURCES & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

We believe that our employees are key contributors to our business success. We focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent. Our Company looks for specific skill-sets, interests and background that would be an asset for our business. As on date of this Prospectus, we have 6 employees in the registered office in addition to our management. These employees look after administration, legal, marketing and accounting functions. Further, we have casual employees at the Resort Park Avenue. Our manpower is a prudent mix of the experienced and youth which gives us the dual advantage of stability and growth. Our work progress and skilled/ semi-skilled/ unskilled resources together with our strong management team have enabled us to successfully implement our growth plans.

> SWOT ANALYSIS

Strengths

• Brand Image backed by Service

• Prime location properties in Goa

• Coverage of a large number of leisure destinations

• Trained and reliable manpower - cooks, waiters, helpers.

Threats

• High real estate cost is a big hindrance to growth

• Changes in the Government Policies

Weaknesses

• Seasonality of the Hotel Business and dependence on Tourism

• High Hotel Rates- Huge setup cost

Opportunities

• Expand business to the new locations

• Explore niche tourism products - cruises, adventure, medical, wellness, sports, ecotourism.