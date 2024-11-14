iifl-logo-icon 1
Mac Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

83.5
(4.64%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Mac Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended 30 September 2024 after Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 06 2024 Sub: Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, 06th September, 2024 at 04:00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulation, 2015.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jun 202423 May 2024
Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/06/2024) Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/06/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Tuesday 19thMarch 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)

