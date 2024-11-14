|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended 30 September 2024 after Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday September 06 2024 Sub: Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Friday, 06th September, 2024 at 04:00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR)Regulation, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2024
|23 May 2024
|Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/06/2024) Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024) Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Tuesday 19thMarch 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.