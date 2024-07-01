To,

The Board of Directors

Mach Conferences and Events Limited

(Formerly known as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited)

Office No-4, Master Space Plot No-27 Kh/Mustatil No-154, 2nd Floor, Killa No-19/2, Najafgarh Street No- 2, South West Delhi-110043

Dear Sir,

We have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Information of MACH CONFERENCES AND EVENTS LIMITED (Formerly known as MACH CONFERENCES AND EVENTS PRIVATE LIMITED) (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising the Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Restated Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss , the Restated Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Standalone Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 01 July, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO").

1. These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration: a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 21st June, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 which has been approved by the Board of Directors.

a) We have audited the financial statements of the company as at March 31, 2024 prepared by the company in accordance with accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. We have issued our report dated 23rd May, 2024 on this Financial Statements which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 respectively.

b) Audited Financial statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 04, 2023 and September 06, 2022 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors Report issued by us dated 23rd May, 2024 for the year ended on March 31, 2024 respectively as referred in paragraph 5 (a) above

b) Auditors Report issued by us dated September 04, 2023 and September 06, 2022 on the financial statements of the company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and 2022 respectively as referred in Paragraph 5(b) above.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a) The "Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & Annexure V to this Report.

b) The "Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Standalone Summary Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & Annexure V to this Report.

d) The Restated Standalone Summary Statement have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

e) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

f) The Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

g) Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

h) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;

i) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & Annexure V to this report;

j) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Summary Statements

k) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statements;

l) The Company has not declared dividend during the period.

7. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus.

Annexure No. Particulars I Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities Note No.2 Restated Statement of Share Capital Note No.3 Restated Statement of Reserves & Surpluses Note No.4 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings Note No.5 Restated Statement of Long-Term Provisions Note No.6 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities Note No.7 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings Note No.8 Restated Statement of Trade Payable Note No.9 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Note No.10 Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions Note No.11 Restated Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets Note No.12 Restated Statement of Investments Note No.13 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets Note No.14 Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Note No.15 Restated Statement of Inventories Note No.16 Restated Statement of Trade Receivable Note No.17 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent Note No.18 Restated Statement of Long-term & Short-Term Loans and Advances Note No.19 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets II Restated Statement of Profit & Loss Note No.20 Restated Statement of Revenue from operations Note No.21 Restated Statement of Other Income Note No.22 Restated Statement of Purchase of Stock in Trade Note No.23 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of Stock-in-Trade Note No.24 Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses Note No.25 Restated Statement of Finance Cost Note No.26 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortization Expenses Note No.27 Restated Statement of Other Expenses Note No.28 Restated Statement of Earnings Per Share Other Annexures: III Cash Flow Statement IV Statement of Significant Accounting Policies V Notes to the Re-stated Financial Statements VI Restatement Adjustments to Restated Financial information VII Statement of Capitalization, As Restated VIII Details of Accounting Ratios, As Restated IX Statement of Tax Shelter, As Restated

8. We, M/s. GULATI SANDEEP & CO., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI which is valid till March 31, 2027.

9. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.