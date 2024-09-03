iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd Share Price

243
(-2.76%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open251
  • Day's High254
  • 52 Wk High314
  • Prev. Close249.9
  • Day's Low243
  • 52 Wk Low 207.15
  • Turnover (lac)64.15
  • P/E20.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.4
  • EPS12.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)511.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

251

Prev. Close

249.9

Turnover(Lac.)

64.15

Day's High

254

Day's Low

243

52 Week's High

314

52 Week's Low

207.15

Book Value

47.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

511.2

P/E

20.33

EPS

12.29

Divi. Yield

0

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.92%

Non-Promoter- 11.55%

Institutions: 11.55%

Non-Institutions: 18.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.81

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

30.76

22.33

13.53

Net Worth

49.57

22.38

13.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

237.26

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

237.26

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.96

View Annually Results

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mach Conferences & Events Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Laveena Bhatia

Non Executive Director

Bhavya Srivastava

Independent Director

Hemanth Koushik

Independent Director

Manishkumar Shankarlal Chandak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yashashvi Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mach Conferences & Events Ltd

Summary

Mach Conferences & Events Limited was originally incorporated as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Mach Conferences and Events Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 18, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company provide comprehensive array of services tailor made for MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and Events sector. It specialized in conference management, Exhibition management and Global Event Planning. It manage all logistical aspects of events at specific destinations including venue selection, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, local activities, and on-site coordination. It has a team of MICE and Events professionals working on the key essence of attention to detail, continuous budget control and endless creativity to help the client to explore new venues and new ways to impress their clients. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 Certified for Quality Management Systems for providing Conference and Event Management Services to Corporate Clients. The Company is a member of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) since 2012. It has been recognized as an ALLIED member of Indian Association of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mach Conferences & Events Ltd share price today?

The Mach Conferences & Events Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹243 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is ₹511.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is 20.33 and 5.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mach Conferences & Events Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is ₹207.15 and ₹314 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd?

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -17.29%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at 4.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.04 %
Institutions - 9.47 %
Public - 20.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mach Conferences & Events Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.