SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹251
Prev. Close₹249.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.15
Day's High₹254
Day's Low₹243
52 Week's High₹314
52 Week's Low₹207.15
Book Value₹47.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)511.2
P/E20.33
EPS12.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.81
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
30.76
22.33
13.53
Net Worth
49.57
22.38
13.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
237.26
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
237.26
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Laveena Bhatia
Non Executive Director
Bhavya Srivastava
Independent Director
Hemanth Koushik
Independent Director
Manishkumar Shankarlal Chandak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yashashvi Srivastava
Summary
Mach Conferences & Events Limited was originally incorporated as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Mach Conferences and Events Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 18, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company provide comprehensive array of services tailor made for MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and Events sector. It specialized in conference management, Exhibition management and Global Event Planning. It manage all logistical aspects of events at specific destinations including venue selection, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, local activities, and on-site coordination. It has a team of MICE and Events professionals working on the key essence of attention to detail, continuous budget control and endless creativity to help the client to explore new venues and new ways to impress their clients. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 Certified for Quality Management Systems for providing Conference and Event Management Services to Corporate Clients. The Company is a member of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) since 2012. It has been recognized as an ALLIED member of Indian Association of
The Mach Conferences & Events Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹243 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is ₹511.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is 20.33 and 5.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mach Conferences & Events Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mach Conferences & Events Ltd is ₹207.15 and ₹314 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -17.29%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at 4.58%.
