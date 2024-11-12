Mach Conferences And Events Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30 2024. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.machconferences.com You are requested to kindly take the document on record. Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024, are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) in utilization of funds raised through Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Company for the half - year ended November 12, 2024 in the prescribed format. We confirm that there has been no deviation or variation in the utilization of proceeds of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Company as mentioned in the objects clause of the Prospectus dated September 06, 2024. The aforesaid statement has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board at their respective meetings held on November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)