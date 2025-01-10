Mach Conferences & Events Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.81
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
30.76
22.33
13.53
Net Worth
49.57
22.38
13.58
Minority Interest
Debt
12.33
9.89
5.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.29
0.28
Total Liabilities
62.13
32.56
18.96
Fixed Assets
21.6
17.97
13.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.46
1.87
6.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.51
9.22
-3.42
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.44
12.4
11.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
43.28
21.99
6.42
Sundry Creditors
-5.26
-3.73
-4.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.95
-21.44
-16.59
Cash
21.55
3.5
2.19
Total Assets
62.12
32.56
18.97
