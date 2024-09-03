Mach Conferences & Events Ltd Summary

Mach Conferences & Events Limited was originally incorporated as Mach Conferences and Events Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Further, Company was converted to Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to Mach Conferences and Events Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 18, 2024 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Company provide comprehensive array of services tailor made for MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) and Events sector. It specialized in conference management, Exhibition management and Global Event Planning. It manage all logistical aspects of events at specific destinations including venue selection, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, local activities, and on-site coordination. It has a team of MICE and Events professionals working on the key essence of attention to detail, continuous budget control and endless creativity to help the client to explore new venues and new ways to impress their clients. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 Certified for Quality Management Systems for providing Conference and Event Management Services to Corporate Clients. The Company is a member of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) since 2012. It has been recognized as an ALLIED member of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) which is National Body of Tour Operators. It is certified by International Air Transport Association (IATA) for meeting Professional Standards to promote and sell international air passenger transportation in 2024. The Company has recently applied for the membership of Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI).The Company is planning to raise money from public through IPO by issuing up to 55,68,000 Equity Shares aggregating 22,29,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 33,39,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.