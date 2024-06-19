Books will remain Closed from 24th June, 2024 to 29th June, 2024 for the Purpose of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation of Revised date of book Closure for the Purpose of 16th Annual General Meeting of the company from 28th June, 2024 to 29th June, 2024 both days inclusive. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024)