Machhar Industries Ltd Share Price

339
(1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open339
  • Day's High339
  • 52 Wk High515.75
  • Prev. Close332.65
  • Day's Low339
  • 52 Wk Low 108.9
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E40.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value164.59
  • EPS8.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.12
  • Div. Yield0
Machhar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

339

Prev. Close

332.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

339

Day's Low

339

52 Week's High

515.75

52 Week's Low

108.9

Book Value

164.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.12

P/E

40.37

EPS

8.24

Divi. Yield

0

Machhar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jun, 2024

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Machhar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Machhar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Machhar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.74

0.74

0.74

0.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.37

10.68

10.21

9.78

Net Worth

12.11

11.42

10.95

10.52

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

16.93

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

16.93

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.38

Machhar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Machhar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Machhar

Whole-time Director

VYANKAT WAMAN KATKAR

Non Executive Director

Arvind Machhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rupali Bothara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Bharat Dube

Independent Director

Vikas Girdharilal Tapdiya

Independent Director

Pradeep Shantilal Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Machhar Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

Machhar Industries Limited was established in the year 2008 following the demerger of Anil Chemicals & Industries Limited. Machhar Industries are a prominent public limited company, promoted by the esteemed Machhar Group, a leading industrial house located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Company operates with two distinct divisions: the chemical division and the automotive division.The chemical division is involved in the production of Ammonium Nitrate, a key raw material for explosive industry. The automotive division is involved in manufacturing and distribution of AdBlue (also known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid - DEF). The manufacturing plant is located at GIDC industrial area, Panoli, near Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Ammonium Nitrate is also used directly as explosives substance by mixing it with fuel oil. The present installed capacity of companies ammonium nitrate plant is 42000 tons per annum. The major raw material i.e. Ammonium Nitrate Melt is sourced from M/s. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Bharuch. With the introduction of BS-IV & BS-VI emission standards by the Govt of India, all diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2000 cc or more are equipped with equipped with SCR technology which helps in the reduction of NOx gases from the exhaust gas. For this technology to work, AdBlue has been added in vehicle. AdBlue, commonly known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid is a blend of deionised water and technical grade urea.The Company recently diversified into manufacturing of AdBlue at
Company FAQs

What is the Machhar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Machhar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹339 today.

What is the Market Cap of Machhar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Machhar Industries Ltd is ₹25.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Machhar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Machhar Industries Ltd is 40.37 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Machhar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Machhar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Machhar Industries Ltd is ₹108.9 and ₹515.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Machhar Industries Ltd?

Machhar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 217.57%, 6 Month at -9.63%, 3 Month at 3.63% and 1 Month at -29.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Machhar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Machhar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.52 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 49.00 %

