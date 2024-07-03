Summary

Machhar Industries Limited was established in the year 2008 following the demerger of Anil Chemicals & Industries Limited. Machhar Industries are a prominent public limited company, promoted by the esteemed Machhar Group, a leading industrial house located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Company operates with two distinct divisions: the chemical division and the automotive division.The chemical division is involved in the production of Ammonium Nitrate, a key raw material for explosive industry. The automotive division is involved in manufacturing and distribution of AdBlue (also known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid - DEF). The manufacturing plant is located at GIDC industrial area, Panoli, near Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Ammonium Nitrate is also used directly as explosives substance by mixing it with fuel oil. The present installed capacity of companies ammonium nitrate plant is 42000 tons per annum. The major raw material i.e. Ammonium Nitrate Melt is sourced from M/s. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Bharuch. With the introduction of BS-IV & BS-VI emission standards by the Govt of India, all diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2000 cc or more are equipped with equipped with SCR technology which helps in the reduction of NOx gases from the exhaust gas. For this technology to work, AdBlue has been added in vehicle. AdBlue, commonly known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid is a blend of deionised water and technical grade urea.The Company recently diversified into manufacturing of AdBlue at

