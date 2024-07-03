SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹339
Prev. Close₹332.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹339
Day's Low₹339
52 Week's High₹515.75
52 Week's Low₹108.9
Book Value₹164.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.12
P/E40.37
EPS8.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.37
10.68
10.21
9.78
Net Worth
12.11
11.42
10.95
10.52
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
16.93
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
16.93
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Machhar
Whole-time Director
VYANKAT WAMAN KATKAR
Non Executive Director
Arvind Machhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rupali Bothara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Bharat Dube
Independent Director
Vikas Girdharilal Tapdiya
Independent Director
Pradeep Shantilal Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Machhar Industries Ltd
Summary
Machhar Industries Limited was established in the year 2008 following the demerger of Anil Chemicals & Industries Limited. Machhar Industries are a prominent public limited company, promoted by the esteemed Machhar Group, a leading industrial house located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Company operates with two distinct divisions: the chemical division and the automotive division.The chemical division is involved in the production of Ammonium Nitrate, a key raw material for explosive industry. The automotive division is involved in manufacturing and distribution of AdBlue (also known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid - DEF). The manufacturing plant is located at GIDC industrial area, Panoli, near Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Ammonium Nitrate is also used directly as explosives substance by mixing it with fuel oil. The present installed capacity of companies ammonium nitrate plant is 42000 tons per annum. The major raw material i.e. Ammonium Nitrate Melt is sourced from M/s. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Bharuch. With the introduction of BS-IV & BS-VI emission standards by the Govt of India, all diesel vehicles with engine capacity of 2000 cc or more are equipped with equipped with SCR technology which helps in the reduction of NOx gases from the exhaust gas. For this technology to work, AdBlue has been added in vehicle. AdBlue, commonly known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid is a blend of deionised water and technical grade urea.The Company recently diversified into manufacturing of AdBlue at
Read More
The Machhar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹339 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Machhar Industries Ltd is ₹25.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Machhar Industries Ltd is 40.37 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Machhar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Machhar Industries Ltd is ₹108.9 and ₹515.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Machhar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 217.57%, 6 Month at -9.63%, 3 Month at 3.63% and 1 Month at -29.06%.
