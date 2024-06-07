iifl-logo-icon 1
Machhar Industries Ltd AGM

400.45
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:48:00 AM

Machhar Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
BOARD DIRECTORS RE-APPOINTED Mr. VYANKAT WAMAN KATKAR AS A WHOLE TIME DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL MEMBERS WITH EFFECT FORM 1ST APRIL, 2024 TO 31 AMRCH 2025 This is to inform you that the 16th Annual General meeting of of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at 12:30 pm through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI. THIS IS IN FURTHER REFERENCE TO OUR LETTER NO MIL/2024-25/CS/23 OF DATED 6 JUNE, 2024 WHEREIN THE COMPANY HAD SUBMITTED ITS ANNUAL REPORT FOR FY 2023-24 ALONG WITH THE NOTICE OF 16TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY 29TH JUNE, 2024 AT 12.30 PM THE MINOR CORRECTION ON PAGE NUMBER 12-13 HAS BEEN DONE PERTAINING TO LINK OTHER DATA REMAINS SAME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) Books will remain Closed from 24th June, 2024 to 29th June, 2024 for the Purpose of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024) Intimation of Revised date of book Closure for the Purpose of 16th Annual General Meeting of the company from 28th June, 2024 to 29th June, 2024 both days inclusive. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024) OUTCOME OF THE 16TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 29TH JUEN, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th June. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)

