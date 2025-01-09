Machhar Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The Companys current business activity is conversion of Ammonium Nitrate (AM) from melt form to solid,

Transportation of Ammonium Nitrate (AM) and Manufacturing, Selling and Trading of (Add Blue) products.

Industry Structure and Developments:

Company is mainly providing converted ammonium Nitrate melt form in to solid form, as per the terms and

condition of customers. Transportation of Ammonium Nitrate, Chemical products and the large number of

companies are active in trading of Add Blue ((Diesel Exhaust Fluids) chemicals) products of the company.

About more than fifty traders are regularly selling, trading the companys product.

Opportunities, Threats, Outlook, Risks and Concerns:

The Company is currently engaged in providing Ammonium Nitrate melt form in to solid form, as per the

terms and condition of customers like M/s. Indian Oil corporation, Solar Energy India Limited. Transportation

of Ammonium Nitrate and in trading of Add Blue ((Diesel Exhaust Fluids) chemicals) products of the

company.

The procurement of converted ammonium nitrate by Indian Oil Corporation Limited is done through tendering

process. There is always a possibility that company may not win the order through the tender.

Segment-wise Performance:

The Companys current business activity has three reportable segments, namely Explosives Division,

Transportation Division and Add Blue Division:

Segment Revenues & Other Income from Operations Rs. In Lakhs Explosive Division 159.32 Transportation Division 276.17 AdBlue Division 120.06 Total Segment Revenue 666.66 Segment results (Profit /(Loss)) before interest, exceptional items and tax 67.91 Segment results (Profit /(Loss)) before tax 62.66

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size and nature of its

business. The internal control systems provide for policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval

procedures. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors periodically reviews the internal audit reports,

significant risk area assessment and adequacy of internal controls for ensuring checks and balances. The

Company has appointed Internal Auditors who regularly check the adequacy and effectiveness of all internal

controls and suggest improvements.

Financial Performance:

Financial results and performance for the year are elaborated in the Directors Report.

Human Resources:

Harmonious relations continued to prevail with the employees. The total number of employees as on 31st

March, 2024 were 25.