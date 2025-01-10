To,

The Members of

Machhar Industries Limited

Chhotrapatl Sambhajinagar

Report on tho Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Machhar Industries Limited

having CIN: U452Q2MH2008PLC1851G8 ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance

Sheet as at 31st March 2024. the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other

comprehensive income). Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of

Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements,

including a summary of materiel accounting policies and other explanatory information,

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

aforesaid standalone financial statements give the Information required by the Companies Act,

2013 (The Act) In the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and the other accounting principles

generally acccptod in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its

profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its

cash flows for the year onded on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are

independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that arc relevant to

our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and tho rules there under, and

we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the

ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we hove obtained is sufficient and

appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. Tho other information

comprises the information included in tho annual report but docs not include the financial

statements and our auditors report thereon

5. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express

any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with

the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be

materially misstated If, based on the work wc have porformed, we conclude that there is material

misstatement ol this other information; we arc required to report that fact. We have nothing to

report in this regard. .

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with

respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position,

financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally

accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This

responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions

of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other

irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates

that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting

records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view

and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going

concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease

operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are

free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes

our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit

conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it

exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the

basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and

maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud

or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that

is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a matenal

misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve

collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also

responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are

companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the

operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and,

based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or

conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report

to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our

opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a

manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or

in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative

factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to

evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope

and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control

that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant

ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other

matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related

safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were

of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key

audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public

disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not

be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be

expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent

applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge

and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it

appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified

under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on

record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being

appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company

and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of

section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and

according to the explanations given to us:

i. the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial

statements- Refer Note No. 34 o the financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have long term contracts or derivative contracts which require provision.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which

are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either

from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or

in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding,

whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly

lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which

are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any

person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest

in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; and.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the

representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above,

contain any material mis-statement.

v. No interim dividend is declared and paid by the Company during the year.

vi. As per the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, which included

test checks, the accounting software of the company in which books of accounts are maintained

during the year does not have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For Gautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103117W Gautam Nandawat Place: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pa rtner Dated: 27th May 2024 Membership No 032742 UDIN: 24032742BKCRSE2852

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial

statements for the year ended 31 st March 2024, we report that:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company does not have any intangible asset.

(b) The company has regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by

which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years.

In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year

and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of

physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its

business.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the

record of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the

company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the

record of the company, the company has not revalued any Property, Plant & Equipment (including

Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the

record of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for

holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules

made thereunder.

2. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the

coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There is no discrepancy

of 10% or more noticed during verification between the physical stocks and book records. The

discrepancies were not material, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account. The year-

end inventory has been physically verified by the management and the same is incorporated as per

inventory records and books of account maintained by the company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5

crores, in aggregate, from banks, hence clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. (a) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans including

advances in the nature of loan to two companies. The aggregate amount of loan granted is Rs. 57.10

Lakhs and the balance outstanding at the year-end is Rs. 57.10 Lakhs. The company has not given any

guarantee and security to any party and has not made any investment during the year.

(b) The terms and conditions for such above mentioned loan and guarantee are not prejudicial to the

interest of the Company except non-charging of interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans the schedule of repayment of principal and

payment of interest has not been stipulated: hence we are unable to comment whether the repayments

or receipts are regular, overdue, renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of

existing loans given to the same parties.

(d) The company has granted the following loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on

demand without any written agreement and without specifying other terms.

Type of Borrower Amount of loan or advance in the nature of loan outstanding Loan Given Percentage to the total Loans and Advances in the nature of loans Related Parties Loan Rs. 57.10 Lakh 100%

4. The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans

granted, investment made, security and guarantee provided, as applicable except non-charging of

interest on loan granted.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant

provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. No maintenance cost records have been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of

the Act for the products of the company.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate

authorities undisputed statutory dues including, investor education protection fund, employees state

insurance, income tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. No

undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, custom duty, excise duty, and cess were in arrears

as at 31st March 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of investor education

protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory

dues applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions recorded in the

books of account as have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax

assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, hence, clause (viii) of Order is not applicable.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us>

(a) the Company has not defaulted in payment of dues to financial institution or bank or debenture

holders.

(b) the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) no term loans were availed during the year.

(d) no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the

obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence the clause (ix) (e) of the Order is not

applicable.

(f) the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries,

joint ventures or associate companies; hence the clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt

instruments), preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on

the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central

Government.

(c) We have not considered whistle-blower complaints, since there is no complaint received during the

year by the Company.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company as such provisions of the clause (xii) of the Order are not

applicable to the company.

13. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where

applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS standalone financial statements etc., as

required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. As per the information and explanation given to us, provisions related to the internal audit are not

applicable to the company hence, the clause (xiv) is not applicable.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with

him.

16. (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934.

(b) In Our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance

activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the

Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the

Reserve Bank of India.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding

financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and

payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, we are of the

opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report which infers that the

company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they

fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. Since, the company does not satisfy the applicability criteria of Section 135 of the Act, the provisions of

Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to company.

21. The company has a joint venture with 50% share. However, in view of insignificant transactions,

consolidation of financial statement is not carried out.

ForGautam N Associates Chartered Accountants FRN 103117W Gautam Nandawat Place: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pa rtner Dated: 27" May 2024 Membership No 032742 UDIN: 24032742BKCRSE2852

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Machhar Industries

Limited ("the Company") as of 31s,March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial

statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial

controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company

considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants

of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of

adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and

efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of

its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the

accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the

Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial

reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the

ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to

the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain

reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting

was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the

internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit

of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal

financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and

testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the

assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the

assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or

error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial

reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide

reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures

that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect

the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance

that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the

company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of

the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of

unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material

effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the

possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to

error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal

financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions,

or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company

has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and

such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024,

based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.