Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Bank Guarantee proposal and other matters The meeting of the board of directors started at 11.30 am and concluded at 01.15 pm with the following remarks:- 01. The Bank Guarantee facility of ICICI Bank Limited and 02. Other regular business. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and taken on record the Un-audited Quarterly Standalone and Consolidated fiancnial results for the second quarter edned as on 30th sept 2024 and other regular business of the company APPROVED UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER EDNED AS ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AND OTHER REGULAR BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY Clarification is respect of Outcome of Board meeting the subject line to be read 23rd Oct, 2024 insteaad of 22nd Oct 2024 and in CFO declaration to be read 30th Sept, 2024 instead of 31st March 2024 respectively. There being no other corrections or changes in the outcome file (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the first Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 and other regular business. Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Adjourned Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today on 31st july 2024 for approval of unaudited financial results of the Company as on 30th june 2024. Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The credit Arrangement Letter (CAL) dated July 09 2024 issued by ICICI Bank Limited and Other regular business of the Company. Quarterly Results 01. Approved and consent Granted through passing board resolution for the CAL Credit Arrangement Letter issued by ICICI Bank. 02. Approved the Share Transmission for 19 equity shares 03. Other Regular business of the company (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date of AGM 02. To Approve Directors Report 3. To approve Corporate Governance Report 4.To Approve Related Party Transactions 5. To Appoint Scrutinizers for AGM 6. To Approve Secretarial Audit Report 7. to Re-appoint Whole Time Director Mr Vyankat W. Katkar 8. To Approve Book closure Date and 9. Other Regular Business of the Company. BOARD DIRECTORS RE-APPOINTED Mr. VYANKAT WAMAN KATKAR AS A WHOLE TIME DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL MEMBERS WITH EFFECT FORM 1ST APRIL, 2024 TO 31 AMRCH 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and adopt the Audited Quarterly and Yearly financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2024 and other Regular business. Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. on Monday 27th May, 2024, has approved the following. 1. Statement of Financial Results, (Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Financial Results. 3. Apart from this regular business transaction will be taken up. Read less.. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 AND REGULATION 33 AND OTHER APPLICABLE REGULATIONS BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED THE AUDITED QUARTERLY AND YEARLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED AS ON 31ST MARCH 2024 AND OTHER REGULAR BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Machhar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Machhar Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of new independent director in place of retiring existing independent directors of the company Board of directors approved appointment new independent directors and accepted resignation of independent directors and other regular business as per outcome letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024