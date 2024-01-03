Madhuban Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
3.18
0.62
3.39
0.46
Other operating items
Operating
3.18
0.63
3.4
0.47
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
3.18
0.63
3.4
0.47
Equity raised
0.42
0.38
0.32
0.25
Investing
-3.5
0
1.66
3.71
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.1
1.02
5.38
4.44
No Record Found
