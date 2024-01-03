iifl-logo
Madhuban Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.88

1.73

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-49

1.73

Raw materials

0

0

-0.65

-1.3

As % of sales

0

0

74.49

75.48

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.23

-0.13

-0.1

As % of sales

0

0

15.57

5.98

Other costs

-0.24

-0.11

-0.33

-0.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

37.58

32.08

Operating profit

-0.57

-0.35

-0.24

-0.23

OPM

0

0

-27.65

-13.55

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.58

0.36

0.29

0.29

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-28.11

-27.49

-24.19

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-22.97

-56.37

-12.13

-37.94

NPM

0

0

3.01

1.74

