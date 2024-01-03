Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.88
1.73
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-49
1.73
Raw materials
0
0
-0.65
-1.3
As % of sales
0
0
74.49
75.48
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.23
-0.13
-0.1
As % of sales
0
0
15.57
5.98
Other costs
-0.24
-0.11
-0.33
-0.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
37.58
32.08
Operating profit
-0.57
-0.35
-0.24
-0.23
OPM
0
0
-27.65
-13.55
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.58
0.36
0.29
0.29
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-28.11
-27.49
-24.19
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-22.97
-56.37
-12.13
-37.94
NPM
0
0
3.01
1.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.