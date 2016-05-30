Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.59
9.59
9.59
9.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.8
-2.8
-2.79
-2.75
Net Worth
6.79
6.79
6.8
6.84
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
0.21
0.2
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7
7
7
7.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.38
0.38
0.37
0.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
-0.25
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.13
Cash
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Total Assets
7
7
6.99
7.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.