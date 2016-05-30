iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

1.65
(0.00%)
May 30, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

9.59

9.59

9.59

9.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.8

-2.8

-2.79

-2.75

Net Worth

6.79

6.79

6.8

6.84

Minority Interest

Debt

0.21

0.21

0.2

0.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7

7

7

7.01

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.38

0.38

0.37

0.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.57

0.57

0.57

0.57

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

-0.25

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.12

-0.13

-0.13

Cash

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Total Assets

7

7

6.99

7.01

