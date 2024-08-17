Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.65
Prev. Close₹1.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
9.59
9.59
9.59
9.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.8
-2.8
-2.79
-2.75
Net Worth
6.79
6.79
6.8
6.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Hitesh Gandhi
Director
Bhopal Singh Sakhtavat
Director
Narendra I Chavda
Director
Bhavna Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madhur Capital & Finance Ltd
Summary
Madhur Capital & Finance Limited is financing organization engaged in financial services since 1993. The company offers loans and Financial Services for Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, SME Loans, Gold Loans etc to satisfy their varied needs. They also provide Loans for working capital. They are also into Trading of various commodities.
