To the Members,

MADHUR INDUSTRIES LIMITED Ahmedabad.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MADHUR INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024; b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date. c) in case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

FOR, J U SHAH AND CO. (CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS) SD/- JIGAR U. SHAH PARTNER M.NO. 127524 FRNO. 129209W DATE: 30/05/2024 UDIN: 24127524BKCRWV6841 PLACE: AHMEDABAD

"ANNEXURE-A" TO The INDEPENDENDT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Referred to in the Paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ of our report of even date on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

In respect of its fixed assets: a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of serious nature have been noticed by the management and almost all the items as appearing in the register have been physically verified at the end of the year. In respect of its Inventories:

a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed.

b) The Company is valuing physical inventories at lower of cost or Net realizable Value.

III. In respect of loans granted and taken to / from parties covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013

The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

i. The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the company’s interest. ii. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular.

IV. In respect of loans, investments and guarantees u/s. Section 185 and 186 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of loans, investments and guarantees, whether provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

V. In respect of deposits from public :

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the year. Therefore the provisions of clause 4(vi) of CARO are not applicable to the Company.

VI. In respect of maintenance of cost records:

Pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of certain manufacturing activities, as informed to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records.

VII. In respect of statutory dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Income tax, Wealth tax, Sales tax, Value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Employees’ State Insurance, Custom Duty and Excise duty.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess which are outstanding as at 31.3.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax and other material statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amounts Involved Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending - - - - -

VIII. In respect of dues to financial institution / banks / debentures:

Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institution and banks.

IX. In respect of fraud:

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

X. In respect of Managerial Remuneration.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

XI. In respect of Nidhi Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not Nidhi Company. Hence Compliance related to Net owned fund is not applicable to company.

XII. In Respect of Related parties Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013.

XIII. In Respect of Preferential Allotment/Private Placement of shares.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment.

XIV. In Respect of Non Cash transactions with Directors

According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not entered into any cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and so compliance under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 need not complied with.

XV. In Respect of Registration of Nidhi Company.

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

FOR, J U SHAH AND CO. (CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS)

SD/- JIGAR U. SHAH PARTNER M.NO. 127524 FRNO. 129209W DATE: 30/05/2024 UDIN: 24127524BKCRWV6841 PLACE: AHMEDABAD

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Infosys Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MADHUR INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR, J U SHAH AND CO. (CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS)