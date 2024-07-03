iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhur Industries Ltd Share Price

7.15
(-4.79%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.14
  • Day's High7.88
  • 52 Wk High8.34
  • Prev. Close7.51
  • Day's Low7.14
  • 52 Wk Low 3.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.92
  • Div. Yield0
Madhur Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

7.14

Prev. Close

7.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

7.88

Day's Low

7.14

52 Week's High

8.34

52 Week's Low

3.57

Book Value

10.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Madhur Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Madhur Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Madhur Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 65.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhur Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.88

1.2

1.69

2

Net Worth

4.97

5.29

5.78

6.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.91

0.99

3.2

5.7

yoy growth (%)

-8.1

-68.84

-43.89

-19.97

Raw materials

-0.64

-0.6

-2.44

-4.91

As % of sales

70.49

60.54

76.38

86.04

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.08

-0.29

-0.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0.01

0.13

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.09

0.08

0.36

-0.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.1

-68.84

-43.89

-19.97

Op profit growth

-12.08

3.21

-598.68

-115.21

EBIT growth

-65.02

-73.51

-89.27

106.92

Net profit growth

-55.53

-50.77

-95.11

192.49

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Madhur Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madhur Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Shalin Parikh

Independent Director

Bhavna Mehta

Independent Director

NARENDRA ISHWARSINH CHAVDA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PUNAM KUMARI JAIN

Additional Director

KEVAL PARIKH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhur Industries Ltd

Summary

Madhur Industries Limited, which incorporated in April, 1973 is a leading manufacturing Company in food products. Madhur is well-known name in the Indian food industry since 1975. It achieved great reputation in the market because of the unique taste of its products, which it maintained since it came into business. The quality products, perfect delivery schedules & competitive rates brought the Company among the topmost consumer food brands both in the national and international markets.Rise in the number of satisfied customers in the country and increasing demand for readymade spices in the international market encouraged Madhur to spread its wings in various other sectors of the food industry. As a result, today, the Company produced food products like spices, seeds and grains, soups, instant mixes, namkeens and diet series - juicy and milky. Moreover, it achieved a strong position in 12 countries across continents.The Company owns a well-equipped laboratory where all the products are examined in detail. The laboratory has modern equipments like Gas-chromatography, HPLC, Spectrophotometer and it is used for conducting microbiological test & other routine tests. As a result of which, it meet all the National and International Standards like ASTA, EEC, BIS, PFA, CODEX. Madhur is an ISO 9001-2000 and HACCP certified company. Food technologists at Madhur Laboratory worked round the clock to achieve and maintain that unique taste and flavour of each of Madhurs products. Moreover
Company FAQs

What is the Madhur Industries Ltd share price today?

The Madhur Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhur Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhur Industries Ltd is ₹2.92 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhur Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhur Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhur Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhur Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhur Industries Ltd is ₹3.57 and ₹8.34 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Madhur Industries Ltd?

Madhur Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.45%, 3 Years at 15.59%, 1 Year at 14.22%, 6 Month at 5.46%, 3 Month at -4.67% and 1 Month at 10.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhur Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhur Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.36 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 65.53 %

