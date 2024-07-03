Summary

Madhur Industries Limited, which incorporated in April, 1973 is a leading manufacturing Company in food products. Madhur is well-known name in the Indian food industry since 1975. It achieved great reputation in the market because of the unique taste of its products, which it maintained since it came into business. The quality products, perfect delivery schedules & competitive rates brought the Company among the topmost consumer food brands both in the national and international markets.Rise in the number of satisfied customers in the country and increasing demand for readymade spices in the international market encouraged Madhur to spread its wings in various other sectors of the food industry. As a result, today, the Company produced food products like spices, seeds and grains, soups, instant mixes, namkeens and diet series - juicy and milky. Moreover, it achieved a strong position in 12 countries across continents.The Company owns a well-equipped laboratory where all the products are examined in detail. The laboratory has modern equipments like Gas-chromatography, HPLC, Spectrophotometer and it is used for conducting microbiological test & other routine tests. As a result of which, it meet all the National and International Standards like ASTA, EEC, BIS, PFA, CODEX. Madhur is an ISO 9001-2000 and HACCP certified company. Food technologists at Madhur Laboratory worked round the clock to achieve and maintain that unique taste and flavour of each of Madhurs products. Moreover

