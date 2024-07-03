Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹7.14
Prev. Close₹7.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹7.88
Day's Low₹7.14
52 Week's High₹8.34
52 Week's Low₹3.57
Book Value₹10.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.88
1.2
1.69
2
Net Worth
4.97
5.29
5.78
6.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.91
0.99
3.2
5.7
yoy growth (%)
-8.1
-68.84
-43.89
-19.97
Raw materials
-0.64
-0.6
-2.44
-4.91
As % of sales
70.49
60.54
76.38
86.04
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.08
-0.29
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.13
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.09
0.08
0.36
-0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.1
-68.84
-43.89
-19.97
Op profit growth
-12.08
3.21
-598.68
-115.21
EBIT growth
-65.02
-73.51
-89.27
106.92
Net profit growth
-55.53
-50.77
-95.11
192.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Shalin Parikh
Independent Director
Bhavna Mehta
Independent Director
NARENDRA ISHWARSINH CHAVDA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PUNAM KUMARI JAIN
Additional Director
KEVAL PARIKH
Reports by Madhur Industries Ltd
Summary
Madhur Industries Limited, which incorporated in April, 1973 is a leading manufacturing Company in food products. Madhur is well-known name in the Indian food industry since 1975. It achieved great reputation in the market because of the unique taste of its products, which it maintained since it came into business. The quality products, perfect delivery schedules & competitive rates brought the Company among the topmost consumer food brands both in the national and international markets.Rise in the number of satisfied customers in the country and increasing demand for readymade spices in the international market encouraged Madhur to spread its wings in various other sectors of the food industry. As a result, today, the Company produced food products like spices, seeds and grains, soups, instant mixes, namkeens and diet series - juicy and milky. Moreover, it achieved a strong position in 12 countries across continents.The Company owns a well-equipped laboratory where all the products are examined in detail. The laboratory has modern equipments like Gas-chromatography, HPLC, Spectrophotometer and it is used for conducting microbiological test & other routine tests. As a result of which, it meet all the National and International Standards like ASTA, EEC, BIS, PFA, CODEX. Madhur is an ISO 9001-2000 and HACCP certified company. Food technologists at Madhur Laboratory worked round the clock to achieve and maintain that unique taste and flavour of each of Madhurs products. Moreover
The Madhur Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhur Industries Ltd is ₹2.92 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Madhur Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.66 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhur Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhur Industries Ltd is ₹3.57 and ₹8.34 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Madhur Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.45%, 3 Years at 15.59%, 1 Year at 14.22%, 6 Month at 5.46%, 3 Month at -4.67% and 1 Month at 10.12%.
